ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

DeSantis sets weeklong special session on property insurance for May 23

By Jeffrey Schweers, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 3 days ago

TALLAHASSEE — As expected, Gov. Ron DeSantis has called the Legislature back for a second special session, this time to deal with the state’s mounting property insurance crisis that didn’t get resolved during the regular 60-day session.

Noting that the insurance industry has set two years in a row of underwriting losses exceeding $1 billion a year, DeSantis declared a weeklong session for May 23-27, to deal with “legislation related to property insurance, reinsurance, changes to the Florida Building Code to improve the affordability of property insurance, the Office of Insurance Regulation, civil remedies, and appropriations.”

Fixing the property insurance crisis was one of the Legislature’s top issues coming into the 60-day session back in January. Lawmakers were criticized for failing to address what many constituents were calling their legislators in a panic over, and for being distracted by disruptive, controversial “culture wars” legislation backed by DeSantis.

As many as three insurance companies have gone into receivership, others decided to stop doing business in Florida, and several others are at risk.

Homeowners, meanwhile, have reported astronomical increases in property insurance premiums, which are expected to continue to rise without legislative action.

But the Senate and House couldn’t come to terms and proposed measures to curb rising costs failed.

Sen. Jeff Brandes, R-Pinellas Park, set the wheels in motion to poll members in support of a special session. DeSantis said a special session on property insurance was possible if the House and Senate could reach an agreement.

House Speaker Chris Sprowls, R-Palm Harbor, who previously said more time was needed to see how sweeping changes passed in 2021 took hold, said Tuesday that he looked “forward to working with our partners to evaluate whether there is more we can do to address the availability and affordability of property insurance.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
Orlando Sentinel

DeSantis promises to sign ‘constitutional carry’ gun law before he leaves governor’s office

Speaking before residents in North Central Florida, Ron DeSantis on Friday promised he’d sign “constitutional carry” gun legislation into law before he leaves the governor’s office. “We used to be the leader on Second Amendment issues,” DeSantis said, noting that 25 other states have already passed “constitutional carry” laws, which allow people to carry handguns without a concealed weapons ...
FLORIDA STATE
Orlando Sentinel

Florida university survey on ‘intellectual freedom’ is intellectually deficient | Commentary

This month, college faculty throughout Florida received surveys that encourage them to report whether they believe their schools are hotbeds of political indoctrination. If some professor somewhere feels she’s not allowed to freely espouse her political beliefs and is being denied tenure because of it, Florida lawmakers say they want to know. Critics, including the state’s main faculty union, ...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
Orlando Sentinel

Black Lives Matter activist Maxwell Frost takes fundraising lead in Demings’ congressional district

Orange County’s District 10, currently held by U.S. Rep. Val Demings, was one of the key sticking points in the bitter fight over Gov. Ron DeSantis’ redistricting map. But as the dust settles, the candidate in the driver’s seat for that seat is an unexpected one. Maxwell Frost, a 25-year-old former ACLU staffer and gun control activist who marched in and was arrested during Orlando’s Black ...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Sentinel

Explain the agonizing delay on mortgage help | Editorial

Florida’s website for homeowner assistance — meant to be the magic portal to $676 million in mortgage relief and other assistance for Floridians whose finances were ravaged by COVID — offers a reassuring promise. “Relief is here for homeowners impacted by the pandemic,” it says, listing loan payments, utility charges and past due taxes as eligible for aid allocated through the federal ...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Brandes
Orlando Sentinel

Orange Mayor Jerry Demings has 3rd challenger for his job — and this one’s a Democrat

Environmentalist Kelly Semrad, who helped create Save Orange County, an advocacy group that opposed urban development east of the Econlockhatchee River, has filed paperwork to challenge Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings’ re-election bid. “I’m disappointed in Mayor Demings,” said Semrad, 45, a Democrat. Among her reasons for challenging Demings’ bid for a second term was her opposition to his ...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy