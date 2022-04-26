Fundraiser planned to help 10-year-old fight leukemia: 'She's my hero'

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. -- Battling cancer at any age is a terrifying journey.

One Mechanicsville family is living through this heartbreaking experience after their elementary school student was diagnosed with leukemia.

To her family and friends, she's known as sweet Bella.

Photo shared with WTVR

"There's always been something special about Bella. She is a connector and she brings people together. She wants everyone to be happy and to get along. It has always been that way," Chrissy Francesca, Bella's mother, said.

Francesca said her bright-eyed fifth grader has been a light to their family and friends.

Now, they are doing all they can to be a light and source of hope for the Kerey Creek Elementary student who was diagnosed with leukemia four months ago.

Since then, the family has grappled with the uncertainty that the life-threatening diagnosis brought to their lives.

"Paralyzing. It was gutting. She's my hero. She helps us stay strong," Francesca said.

Ahead for the ten-year-old is a two-and-a-half-year treatment plan to battle cancer. Friends vow that Bella won't be on this journey alone.

Photo shared with WTVR

They are rallying around Bella and her family who are facing a huge financial challenge. They are planning a pop-up fundraiser with hopes that community supporters can step in to lighten the load for the young girl who has brightened many lives.

"They're gonna have food trucks and games and we'll be adding more vendors. It is open to the public. They can come out and show Bella love and support. Hoping she will be out of the hospital by then. She doesn't know about this so it'll be incredible," Francesca said.

Organizers said the upcoming fundraiser will be a day of fun, friends, family and fellowship.

The fundraiser is on May 15 from noon until 2 p.m. The fundraiser will be held at the Milestone Subdivision playground located at 11030 Milestone Drive in Mechanicsville. Supporters are encouraged to wear Bella Strong t-shirts that can be purchased here .

There is also another event happening this weekend where community members can support Bella and her family. The Ask 5K & Fun Walk is on Saturday at The Diamond. You can learn more about the event here .

If you would like to contribute to Bella and her family, you can visit their GoFundMe here . For updates on Bella and her fight against leukemia, visit the family's page on Facebook .