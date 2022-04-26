Megan Fox believes she 'made' Machine Gun Kelly by manifesting him when she was 4 years old

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the 2020 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 22, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Emma McIntyre /AMA2020/Getty Images for dcp

Megan Fox said she's been manifesting her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly since she was 4 years old.

"I'm also four years older than him. So, I think I made him," the actress told Glamour.

Fox said she questions how the singer would have turned out if it wasn't for her.

Megan Fox believes she created her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly by manifesting him when she was a young child, the actress told Glamour on Tuesday.

"He's literally my exact physical type that I've been manifesting since I was four," the 35-year-old told the magazine, adding, "I'm also four years older than him. So, I think I made him."

The Tennessee-born star continued: "My thoughts and intentions grew him into the person that he is, who knows what he would've looked like or been like if it wasn't for me."

Kelly and Fox met while filming "Midnight in the Switchgrass." Emma McIntyre/Staff/Getty Images

Fox and Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, met in 2020 as costars in Randall Emmett's crime thriller "Midnight in the Switchgrass."

The "Jennifer's Body" actress said she couldn't pinpoint a strong reason for wanting to be in the film but knew that she "needed to do it." When she arrived at the table read, there was only one character that had not been cast.

"I asked, 'Who was playing that character?' And they were like, 'Oh, it's Machine Gun Kelly.' And I kind of knew the name, but didn't, so I'm looking it up and I was like, 'Oh, I'm going to be in so much trouble,'" she told Glamour.

Fox and Kelly at the Barstool 500 party. Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Kelly said he signed on to film "Midnight in the Switchgrass" in Puerto Rico solely because he wanted to be in scenes with Fox on a December 2021 episode of " The Drew Barrymore Show ."

The actress told Glamour that she believed his story, explaining that "even the day before, he was trying to basically quit the movie and his best friend, Rook, his drummer, and then also his manager, Ashleigh, were both like, 'But your scenes are with Megan Fox.' And he was like, 'Fuck it! I'll get on the plane.'"

Their trailers were next to each other on set, the couple explained during a joint interview on " Give Them Lala ... With Randall " in July 2020. Kelly said he would regularly wait outside of his station to "catch one glimpse of eye contact" with Fox.

"She would have to get out of her car," the "Bloody Valentine" singer said, adding, "There were like five steps between the car and the trailer. I would just sit there and hope."

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox arrive to the 2021 Billboard Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on May 23, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

At the time of filming, Fox was still married to Brian Austin Green, with whom she shares three children. The "Beverly Hills, 90210" actor confirmed their split in May 2020 after Fox was spotted spending time with her costar off set.

She officially filed for divorce from Green in November of that year.

Kelly proposed to Fox in February, a month before her and Green's divorce was finalized .

The couple has yet to confirm a wedding date and venue , Kelly said on a February episode of "The Late Late Show with James Corden."

The "Emo Girl" singer, who shares a daughter with his ex-girlfriend Emma Cannon, explained that they're still "trying to find a spot" where they can build a "red river" and realize their "gothic" vision.