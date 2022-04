The spring weather of April means that it's time for some outdoor events. There will be not one but two art-centric events in downtown Fort Worth, as well as the final days of an event focused on butterflies. You can also countdown to the Cliburn with some free concerts, take in Disney on Ice, enjoy some classic music from the '60 and '70s, and more.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 22 DAYS AGO