Saint Landry Parish, LA

Taxpayer funds used to protect St. Landry Parish roads

By KATC News
 3 days ago
Taxpayer-funded work has been completed on several St. Landry Parish roads to improve them.

St. Landry Parish Government officials say roads in the parish are being protectively sealed this week with funds from the Smooth Ride Home Program (Parish sales tax) and the District Nine Road and Drainage tax.
The combination of both taxes fully funded the project totaling $158,186.70.

"Our roads naturally deteriorate, so this resurfacing will keep our roads in good condition, prevent potholes, and avoid expensive repair work in the foreseeable future," Parish President Jessie Bellard said. “This project is funded by a combination of the Smooth Ride Home Program and the local property taxes.”

According to officials, crews have resurfaced over 50,000 feet on nine roads in the parish.

Micro-surfacing is a special thin surface treatment that is placed on new roads that are beginning to crack. The seal will fill in the cracks and add an additional protective measure to prevent erosion, cracks, and joints for the next several years, they say.

The following roads have had protective seals applied to them:

  • Le Compagne Street
  • Royce Street
  • Cynthia Circle
  • St. Mary
  • St. Anthony
  • St. John
  • St. Ann
  • Meghan Drive
  • St. Joseph

The District Road and Drainage tax also covered drainage work done on a ditch in St. Mary Street. The ditch was deteriorating, they say, so material was added to prevent any destruction from future storms or floods

KATC News

New push to ban spanking in Louisiana public schools clears House committee

A renewed bid to ban paddling and other forms of corporal punishment in public schools won approval Wednesday without objection from the House Education Committee. State Rep. Stephanie Hilferty, R-Metairie, sponsor of House Bill 649, noted that juveniles and prisoners in Louisiana cannot be struck by authorities. "I am just asking for the same treatment for our K-12 students," Hilferty told the committee.
LOUISIANA STATE
