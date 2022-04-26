John Lynch is Publicly Negotiating About Deebo Samuel
On Tuesday's 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe , Jonas Knox, Brady Quinn and LaVar Arrington wonder if John Lynch is sincere when saying he can't imagine moving on from Deebo Samuel.
LaVar Arrington: "Trey Lance is going to most likely be the starter of this team this year. Are you okay with sending away your most dangerous offensive weapon at the dawning of a new era at the quarterbacks position?"
Jonas Knox: "I also think you have to consider the source. You remember the Mac Jones going number three overall rumors last year? It was the Niners behind that. Nobody plays the media like John Lynch who was a part of the media, and Kyle Shanahan plays it up. And I have a hard time buying they wouldn't part ways with Deebo Samuel. I think it's negotiating publicly."
Brady Quinn: "You're hearing a lot of things swirling around this week. And this is the week where, 'You want to know how I know you're lying? Because your lips are moving.' That's how this week works with every general manager."
Comments / 0