ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

DeSantis sets dates for session on rising property insurance rates

By Ana Ceballos
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ezha3_0fKyRQU700
This Oct. 11, 2018, photo shows the coastal township of Mexico Beach after Hurricane Michael made landfall in the Florida Panhandle. [ DOUGLAS CLIFFORD | Times ]

TALLAHASSEE — Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday called Florida legislators back into a special session to address Florida’s failing property insurance market, an issue that was left unresolved during the regular legislative session earlier this year.

The session, which will be set for May 23-27, marks the second special session called by DeSantis in the past two months.

Last week, lawmakers wrapped up a contentious special session on congressional redistricting maps and a last-minute bill to strip The Walt Disney Co. from its special taxing district and governing body.

The upcoming special session will focus on property insurance, reinsurance and changes to the Florida building code “to improve the affordability of property insurance,” and other related issues.

It comes as DeSantis and Republican lawmakers have come under scrutiny for failing to stabilize the property insurance industry in Florida.

In recent years, homeowners’ rates have spiked by double digits in some cases, and some companies have canceled policies or suspended business in the state. Legislators were unable to pass any reform efforts on the issue during their regular session earlier this year.

In response to the call, House Speaker Chris Sprowls, R-Palm Harbor, said in a statement that the Legislature “made great strides on meaningful property insurance reforms in 2021, and we are already seeing the positive impacts of that work.”

“We look forward to working with our partners to evaluate whether there is more we can do to address the availability and affordability of property insurance,” he said. “The Florida House will remain primarily focused on addressing the needs of the policyholders of Florida.”

Florida has accounted for 79 percent of the nation’s homeowner’s insurance lawsuits over claims filed while making up only 9 percent of the nation’s homeowners insurance, claims, DeSantis said.

“Florida citizens are seeing the effects of this higher litigation in their rising premiums,” he said.

The governor also added that “it is necessary for the State of Florida to act to stabilize the insurance market for Florida policyholders before the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season, which begins on June 1st, 2022 and ends on November 30th, 2022.”

DeSantis announced last week that a special session would take place in May, but he had not offered a date or specifics.

Comments / 41

eric b
3d ago

the republican congress will do nothing, or what they do will aid the insurance companies. how else will they be able to make donations to their campaigns.

Reply(16)
11
A.U.F.D.
3d ago

He should've taken care of Home-owners insurance and rent hikes 1st before his swift moving Disney debacle. As quickly as he worked to remove Disney's self govern he should move just as quickly for this housing crisis.

Reply(2)
8
Bugger That
3d ago

Let's see if DeSantis addresses the actual problems Floridians are dealing with as energetically as he pursues his fake culture wars.

Reply(6)
12
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property Insurance#Insurance Rates#Insurance Premiums#State Insurance#The Walt Disney Co#Republican#House#Legislature
Fox News

DeSantis warns Biden: If you caravan illegal migrants to Florida, we'll reroute them to Delaware

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis joined "The Ingraham Angle Town Hall" in Orlando, Florida, on Thursday to break down Florida's efforts to crack down on illegal immigration. RON DESANTIS: It affects everybody. The fentanyl that's coming across the border is affecting every state in this union. That's why the number one cause of death for 18 to 45 is now fentanyl overdoses. We have money in the state budget. I don't have it yet. I'm going to get it within the next few weeks. If Biden is caravanning people into Florida … I think what you're seeing there is these are people that are getting here on their own, which is harder to do if there's a big movement of them, then you can stop at the interstate, and then you can reroute. We want to reroute to Delaware. We think that that's appropriate to be able to do that. So that's what we're going to do.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
WFLA

Tampa billboard greets travelers with anti-gay slogan

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A human rights organization launched a billboard campaign in Tampa and several other Florida cities billing the state’s slogan as “The Sunshine ‘Don’t Say Gay or Trans’ State.” The billboards, which are located in high-traffic areas, are part of an advertising campaign launched by the Human Rights Campaign, an LGBTQ+ civil […]
TAMPA, FL
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

'It's insane': Florida's frustrating home insurance situation stands as barrier to buying for many

Tommy and Connie Friedrich found their dream house on a quiet street just blocks from a serene lake. “St. Cloud has a real old-time feel,” Tommy Friedrich said. His wife Connie fell in love with the porch and started brainstorming how they could do some cosmetic renovations once they purchased the home. The Friedrichs placed an offer on the house, which they said the seller accepted. They ran into an obstacle, however, after they had their inspection.
FLORIDA STATE
WPTV

Homelessness in Florida becoming middle-class problem

The pictures of a booming Florida are hard to miss. The state's population growth over the past 10 years leads the nation, construction has become as much a part of the state's landscape as its coastline and, according to the governor's office, the economy here is thriving. So, perhaps it's...
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
65K+
Followers
21K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy