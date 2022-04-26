Islander Track Teams Prepare for Post Season Competition After Final Cluster Meet & Frosh/Soph Championships

Last Thursday, the Islander track team finished the dual meet season with a cluster meet at Crawford, including Christian and Crawford. Then, on Saturday, we took three qualifiers to the county Frosh/Soph Championships held at Del Norte High School.

Frosh/Soph Invite

The only girl we took to the Frosh/Soph meet was Lindsey Balsley , who competed in the Soph Invitational Divisions of the long jump and the 300-meter hurdles. She was a bit off her usual mark in the long jump, placing fifth with 15’-11″, but she came back strong in the 300-meter hurdles to take down the top seed, Lillian Cook from Steele Canyon, with a Personal Best time of 48.01 seconds to Cook’s time of 48.55, also a Personal Best.

In the boys’ Open Division of the 300-meter Frosh hurdles, Reif Souder got off to a fast start but was caught by Rancho Bernardo’s Wolfe Altamirano at the finish to place second with 44.44. Although this would seem to be a PR, 30-inch hurdles were used instead of the usual 36-inch hurdles for the frosh boys.

Our other entry was Mason Olsen in the boys’ Frosh long jump. Unfortunately, even though he had several jumps around twenty feet, he fouled on all three of his qualifying attempts. It happens.

Christian, Coronado @ Crawford

At the cluster meet on Thursday, Balsley won three events. She clocked 13.76 seconds for the 100-meter dash, ran 49.10 seconds for the 300-meter hurdles, and long jumped 16 feet even. Tatum Wade won the shot put and discus throw with 27′-7″ and 80′-4″ marks. Emma Slaughter PRd in the shot put with a toss of 20′-11″, followed by Emilia Alpert . Slaughter also placed third in the discus throw with 74′-3″ again, followed by Alpert. Dana Jennings won the girls’ 1600-meter run with a PR of 5:44.2, followed by Lily Clemons in 5:53.3 and Eva Vinegrad , who had a PR time of 6:04.6. For the boys, Zane Delcore and Souder went 1-3 in the 300-meter hurdles with times of 42.21 and 48.34 seconds. Delcore also placed second in the 100-meter dash. Kaden Brown won the 200-meter dash in 23.92 seconds, with Gio Navarro (24.66) and Jaden Banner (25.35) under 26 seconds. Banner also placed second in the 400-meter dash in 56.30, followed by Race Schwartz in third with a time of 57.95. Conor Youngblood placed second in the 1600 with 4:57.3. Donny Couts won both the shot put and discus throw with 40’-9″ and 128’-5″. We went 1-4 in the shot put, with Asa Valdivia placing 2nd with 33’-4″ followed by Saxton Silvester (33’-2″) and Jeorge Vorce (31’-1″). Valdivia was second in the discus throw with 96-0, followed by Silvester with 76-3. Xander Wastila picked up the second-place points in the triple jump with 35’-4″ and placed 5th in the high jump with 5’-2″. Olsen was just out of the points in the long jump with a fourth place mark of 18’-8.75″.

We won the 4×100, and 4×400 meter relays with times of 45.4 and 3:43, respectively. In the 4×100, Delcore, Brown, Navarro, and Banner did the honors. For the 4×400, we replaced Delcore with Schwartz because he had just run the 300-meter hurdles.

Aside from a JV meet that a few of our kids will attend this Friday, the meets that are left are the League Championship on May 6th, the CIF Prelims on May 21st, and the CIF Finals on May 28th. The boys advancing to the League championships at Canyon Hills High School (formerly Serra High School) are Zane Delcore in the 100 dash and 300 hurdles, Jack Delcore in the 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles, Navarro and Brown in the 100 and 200, Schwartz in the 200 and 400, Banner in the 400, Youngblood, Detrik Heidt , and Rafael Roos in the 1600, Joe Garcia in the 300 hurdles, Olsen in the long jump, and Cian Eberle in the 200. The 4×100 and 4×400 relays will consist of the same groups who ran in the cluster last Thursday. Balsley will compete in the 100 dash, the long jump, and the 300 hurdles for the girls. Clemons, Jennings, and Vinegrad will run the 1600. Tatum Wade will throw the shot and discus. Emma Slaughter qualified for the discus and Emilia Alpert for the shot put.

