Coronado, CA

Islander Track Teams Prepare for Post Season Competition After Final Cluster Meet & Frosh/Soph Championships

By George Green
The Coronado Times
The Coronado Times
 3 days ago

Last Thursday, the Islander track team finished the dual meet season with a cluster meet at Crawford, including Christian and Crawford. Then, on Saturday, we took three qualifiers to the county Frosh/Soph Championships held at Del Norte High School.

Frosh/Soph Invite

The only girl we took to the Frosh/Soph meet was Lindsey Balsley , who competed in the Soph Invitational Divisions of the long jump and the 300-meter hurdles. She was a bit off her usual mark in the long jump, placing fifth with 15’-11″, but she came back strong in the 300-meter hurdles to take down the top seed, Lillian Cook from Steele Canyon, with a Personal Best time of 48.01 seconds to Cook’s time of 48.55, also a Personal Best.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ycwTA_0fKyRPbO00
Lindsey Balsley on way to winning the Soph 300 meter hurdles invitational at the country Frosh/Soph meet

In the boys’ Open Division of the 300-meter Frosh hurdles, Reif Souder got off to a fast start but was caught by Rancho Bernardo’s Wolfe Altamirano at the finish to place second with 44.44. Although this would seem to be a PR, 30-inch hurdles were used instead of the usual 36-inch hurdles for the frosh boys.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RfGBC_0fKyRPbO00
Reif Souder was the runner up in the Open Frosh 300-meter hurdles race.

Our other entry was Mason Olsen in the boys’ Frosh long jump. Unfortunately, even though he had several jumps around twenty feet, he fouled on all three of his qualifying attempts. It happens.

Christian, Coronado @ Crawford

At the cluster meet on Thursday, Balsley won three events. She clocked 13.76 seconds for the 100-meter dash, ran 49.10 seconds for the 300-meter hurdles, and long jumped 16 feet even. Tatum Wade won the shot put and discus throw with 27′-7″ and 80′-4″ marks. Emma Slaughter PRd in the shot put with a toss of 20′-11″, followed by Emilia Alpert . Slaughter also placed third in the discus throw with 74′-3″ again, followed by Alpert. Dana Jennings won the girls’ 1600-meter run with a PR of 5:44.2, followed by Lily Clemons in 5:53.3 and Eva Vinegrad , who had a PR time of 6:04.6. For the boys, Zane Delcore and Souder went 1-3 in the 300-meter hurdles with times of 42.21 and 48.34 seconds. Delcore also placed second in the 100-meter dash. Kaden Brown won the 200-meter dash in 23.92 seconds, with Gio Navarro (24.66) and Jaden Banner (25.35) under 26 seconds. Banner also placed second in the 400-meter dash in 56.30, followed by Race Schwartz in third with a time of 57.95. Conor Youngblood placed second in the 1600 with 4:57.3. Donny Couts won both the shot put and discus throw with 40’-9″ and 128’-5″. We went 1-4 in the shot put, with Asa Valdivia placing 2nd with 33’-4″ followed by Saxton Silvester (33’-2″) and Jeorge Vorce (31’-1″). Valdivia was second in the discus throw with 96-0, followed by Silvester with 76-3. Xander Wastila picked up the second-place points in the triple jump with 35’-4″ and placed 5th in the high jump with 5’-2″. Olsen was just out of the points in the long jump with a fourth place mark of 18’-8.75″.

We won the 4×100, and 4×400 meter relays with times of 45.4 and 3:43, respectively. In the 4×100, Delcore, Brown, Navarro, and Banner did the honors. For the 4×400, we replaced Delcore with Schwartz because he had just run the 300-meter hurdles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vp0RN_0fKyRPbO00
Gio Navarro hands off to Jaden Banner in the 4×400 at the cluster meet.

Aside from a JV meet that a few of our kids will attend this Friday, the meets that are left are the League Championship on May 6th, the CIF Prelims on May 21st, and the CIF Finals on May 28th. The boys advancing to the League championships at Canyon Hills High School (formerly Serra High School) are Zane Delcore in the 100 dash and 300 hurdles, Jack Delcore in the 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles, Navarro and Brown in the 100 and 200, Schwartz in the 200 and 400, Banner in the 400, Youngblood, Detrik Heidt , and Rafael Roos in the 1600, Joe Garcia in the 300 hurdles, Olsen in the long jump, and Cian Eberle in the 200. The 4×100 and 4×400 relays will consist of the same groups who ran in the cluster last Thursday. Balsley will compete in the 100 dash, the long jump, and the 300 hurdles for the girls. Clemons, Jennings, and Vinegrad will run the 1600. Tatum Wade will throw the shot and discus. Emma Slaughter qualified for the discus and Emilia Alpert for the shot put.

There are more photos of these meets and many other over the years at the following link.

www.greensthings.com/Track-and-Field

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1emuZd_0fKyRPbO00
Head track coach Cameron Gary and Lindsey Balsley after her win in the 300 hurdles

The story Islander Track Teams Prepare for Post Season Competition After Final Cluster Meet & Frosh/Soph Championships appeared first on Coronado Times . Read more stories written by George Green .

The Coronado Times

Seaport Village Revitalization Effort Recognized with Prestigious Downtown San Diego Partnership Award

The Port of San Diego and its partners at Protea Properties and SLP Urban Planning have been recognized with the prestigious Economic Prosperity Award for the revitalization of Seaport Village. […] The story Seaport Village Revitalization Effort Recognized with Prestigious Downtown San Diego Partnership Award appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by Managing Editor.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Coronado Times

Coronado Girl Scout Nevaeh Henrich Honored

Staying calm during a stressful situation was key, as Coronado Girl Scout Nevaeh Henrich helped save the life of her friend’s mom, Frances Rogers. Henrich, who has lived in Coronado […] The story Coronado Girl Scout Nevaeh Henrich Honored appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by Jennifer Velez.
CORONADO, CA
The Coronado Times

Free Summer Shuttle Debuts May 27 with New Look

City leaders and sponsors of Coronado’s Free Summer Shuttle program invite the community to the 2022 season kick-off event on Friday, May 27, where a colorful new bus wrap will […] The story Free Summer Shuttle Debuts May 27 with New Look appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by City of Coronado.
CORONADO, CA
The Coronado Times

Artists Banner Series Installed Along Orange Avenue

Public Services crews have installed 30 new art banners on Orange Avenue this week from First Street to Avenida de las Arenas. This banner series celebrates Coronado artists and will […] The story Artists Banner Series Installed Along Orange Avenue appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by City of Coronado.
CORONADO, CA
The Coronado Times

Le Parfait Opens at The Ferry Landing

  San Diego-born patisserie and bakery Le Parfait Paris is excited to announce their newest outpost, located in Coronado, opening today, April 12. Known for their award winning desserts, macarons, […] The story Le Parfait Opens at The Ferry Landing appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by Managing Editor.
CORONADO, CA
The Coronado Times

Proclamations Galore at Council Meeting, and Term Limits, Parking and Zuniga Jetty

The April 5th City Council meeting was filled with proclamations, beginning with the Coronado Flower Show Week, April 18 to 24. Flower Show Chair Diana Drummey, Homefront Chair Lisa Daniels, […] The story Proclamations Galore at Council Meeting, and Term Limits, Parking and Zuniga Jetty appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by Jennifer Velez.
CORONADO, CA
The Coronado Times

Islander Boys Golf Match Recap: Weeks of March 14 and March 21

The past two weeks have certainly been one for the record books for the Islander Boys Golf Team. On Tuesday, March 15, the A Team had their rematch against Torrey […] The story Islander Boys Golf Match Recap: Weeks of March 14 and March 21 appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by Bella Villarin.
The Coronado Times

United Through Reading Donates ‘BookWorm’ Sculpture to Coronado Library and Supports Military

The children’s section of the Coronado Library has a darling new addition of “BookWorm,” a bronze statue recently donated by United Through Reading (UTR), in collaboration with Dr. and Mrs. […] The story United Through Reading Donates ‘BookWorm’ Sculpture to Coronado Library and Supports Military appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by Jennifer Velez.
CORONADO, CA
The Coronado Times

CUSD Update: Teachers and Heroes Celebrated, Director of Special Programs and Public Information Officer Positions Made Permanent

The Coronado Unified School District school board trustees met on Thursday, April 21 at District Offices where the board approved a motion to make two district positions permanent, the Director […] The story CUSD Update: Teachers and Heroes Celebrated, Director of Special Programs and Public Information Officer Positions Made Permanent appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by Christine Van Tuyl.
CORONADO, CA
The Coronado Times

The Coronado Times

