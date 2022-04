Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne celebrates after scoring their side's first goal of Tuesday's game against Real Madrid during the UEFA Champions League semifinal first leg at Etihad Stadium. Mike Egerton/PA Images/Alamy Images/Sipa USA

Manchester City has a one-goal lead in its Champions League semifinal against Real Madrid after a 4-3 win in the first leg Tuesday. The seven goals scored tied a record for the highest scoring semifinal match ever.

There was no shortage of action with City getting on the board less than two minutes after the start of the match with a diving header from Kevin De Bruyne.