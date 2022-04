For the past 24 years, you have been able to sell your principal residence and exclude gain of up to $250,000 if using single filing status and up to $500,000 if married filing joint. The home-sale exclusion rule applies if the property has been owned and used as your principal residence for two or more years during the five-year period ending on the date of sale. The exclusion is generally allowed no more frequently than once every two years.

