'Ridiculous': Rand Paul's comments on Russia's invasion of Ukraine blasted as echoing Putin's propaganda

By Morgan Watkins, Louisville Courier Journal
 3 days ago

Sen. Rand Paul got flak Tuesday for his comments on the Russian invasion of Ukraine , with some people criticizing him for echoing one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's talking points.

During an exchange with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Paul pointed out that Russia's attacks, in the recent past, have been on countries that were once part of the Soviet Union.

Putin has publicly dismissed Ukraine's right to function as a sovereign nation separate from Russia.

The Kentucky Republican's comments came during a Senate hearing with Blinken, during which Paul raised concerns about U.S. displays of support for Ukraine potentially joining the NATO military alliance, including during former President George W. Bush and President Joe Biden's administrations.

He asked Blinken: "Knowing full well that Ukraine was unlikely to ever join NATO since it had already been 14 years since they said they were going to become members, why was it so important last fall — before this invasion — to continue agitating for Ukraine's admission to NATO?"

Blinken responded: "It's a question of standing up for the basic principle, that we strongly adhere to, that there should be and will be an open-door policy when it comes to NATO membership."

Paul, who repeatedly has opposed U.S. military involvement in other countries during his political career, questioned the decision to push for "something that we knew our adversary (Russia) absolutely hated and said was a red line."

"Now, there is no justification to the invasion. I'm not saying that. But there are reasons for the invasion," said Paul, who later added he's "proud of how well the Ukrainians have fought" and is supportive of their cause.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KGhKg_0fKyQnwZ00
Sen. Rand Paul makes an appearance in Louisville on Dec. 6, 2021 to honor the founders of Phocus, a maker of sparkling water energy drinks, as part of Small Business of the week. Matt Stone/Courier Journal

When Blinken noted Russia has, in the recent past, attacked countries that weren't members of NATO — specifically Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova — Paul countered with: "You could also argue the countries they've attacked were part of Russia, or part of the Soviet Union, rather."

Blinken said he disagreed with that proposition, adding: "It is the fundamental right of these countries to decide their own future and their own destiny."

"I'm not saying it's not," Paul responded. "But I'm saying that the countries that have been attacked, Georgia and Ukraine, were part of the Soviet Union..."

Blinken jumped in: "That does not give Russia the right to attack them..."

"No one's saying it does," Paul interjected.

Blinken continued: " …When everything came to a head, it is abundantly clear, in President Putin's own words, that this was never about Ukraine being potentially part of NATO, and it was always about his belief that Ukraine does not deserve to be a sovereign, independent country."

Blowback was swift on Paul's comments

Paul's exchange with Blinken was quickly met with disapproval online, including in a critical Rolling Stone article about his comments and tweets by figures like Alexander Vindman , a former National Security Council staffer whose testimony was a key part of former President Donald Trump's first impeachment.

"Paul implies that Russia is justified in attacking Ukraine because, UKR was once part of the USSR. By that logic Britain is justified in attacking the U.S. and colonial powers their former holdings. What century does he live in?" Vindman tweeted Tuesday afternoon.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., shared a video of Paul's exchange with Blinken and commented: "Rand Paul truly is ridiculous."

Charles Booker, a well-known Kentucky Democrat who hopes to defeat Paul in the fall election, also criticized the senator's statements Tuesday and asked for campaign donations to help boot him out of office.

"Rand Paul just attempted to justify Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. He is actively pushing Putin’s propaganda in the Senate, and I will remove him from office in November," Booker tweeted .

Paul's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Morgan Watkins is The Courier Journal's chief political reporter. Contact her at mwatkins@courierjournal.com. Follow her on Twitter: @morganwatkins26.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: 'Ridiculous': Rand Paul's comments on Russia's invasion of Ukraine blasted as echoing Putin's propaganda

Comments / 183

Moveon
3d ago

At least you know what you have with don the CONVICTED con and his other comrade, fellow Communist Rand Paul. You pay the salary and benefits of communist sympathizers.

Reply(37)
70
Colleen Talbot
2d ago

Rand Paul has always spoken out of both sides of his mouth and continues to do so to this day. If we left it to him, we would all be speaking a foreign language today and saluting a foreign flag.

Reply(8)
19
Bob Eddy
3d ago

Sadly, more than one Republican is siding with Putin... Another good reason to vote blue no matter who!

Reply(27)
79
