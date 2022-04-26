ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, TN

Greeneville man indicted for fatal crash while fleeing Knox County deputies

By Gregory Raucoules
WATE
WATE
 3 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Knox County Grand Jury has handed down an indictment for a Greeneville man who hit and killed an elderly driver while fleeing Knox County deputies last August.

Larry Hipps, 36, is indicted on 5 counts stemming from a crash that claimed the life of Barbara L. Williams. Hipps is charged with vehicular homicide, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, theft and evading arrest.

On July 9, deputies spotted a stolen vehicle at a car wash on Central Avenue Pike in Knoxville. The suspect jumped in the vehicle and attempted to escape the deputies, leading to a high-speed pursuit that ended when Hipps collided with a vehicle at the intersection of Rifle Range Road and Warlex Road.

Williams, 87, died in the crash.

Hipps and passenger Jessica Turner fled the crash on foot. Turner was apprehended but Hipps was able to escape custody until he was arrested weeks later in Cocke County on multiple felony arrest warrants.

Tennessee Department of Correction records show Hipps is currently incarcerated at the Hardeman County Correctional Facility. He is set to be arraigned in Knox County court in May.

WATE

WATE

