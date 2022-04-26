ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

Once controversial Kalmar Nyckel tall ship celebrates 25th anniversary

By Betsy Price
Town Square LIVE News
Town Square LIVE News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nRVpQ_0fKyQYeY00

Delaware’s tall ship, the Kalmar Nyckel, sails to the Kalmar Nyckel Foundation Tuesday. Photo by Deborah Webb.

The Kalmar Nyckel celebrated her 25th anniversary Tuesday with the crew sailing Delaware’s tall ship through the 4th Street drawbridge to its foundation’s shipyard, and then giving a two-cannon salute after the national anthem was played.

About 200 people watched it sail past and then use its engines to back into position at the Kalmar Nyckel Foundation’s dock.

After a short ceremony, the crew and guests had birthday cake and cupcakes.

The arrival also marks the start of the ship’s 2022 sailing season, with public sails offered on weekends in May and throughout the summer in Wilmington and Historic New Castle.  The ship also will offer free deck tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the May 21 Day in Old New Castle; noon to 4 p.m. on Memorial Day; and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the Fourth of July.

The official birthday program began with the national anthems of the three European nations involved in the building and sailing of the Kalmar Nyckel, which in 1638 brought Swedish settlers to the rocks at today ‘s Fort Christina.

They established the colony of New Sweden, the first Swedish colony in what would become the United States.

The ship is a full-scale replica of the flagship from the 1638 expedition. Built by the Dutch and sailed by the Swedish, it was, Finnish Consulate envoy Bill Eaton joked, powered by Finns below deck “rowing and rowing.”

“No one’s happier about those Caterpillar diesel engines than the Finns are,” he said.

Wilred Muskens, honorary counsel to the Kingdom of the Netherlands, was quick to good-naturedly fired back: “OK, the Finns were down rowing, and we thank them for that. It’s wonderful, wonderful. And we paid them really well for that.”

But both Eaton and Muskens referenced the war in Ukraine and the pressure it’s putting on the region.

Finland and Sweden both have decided to apply to become members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, even though Russian President Vladimir Putin — who doesn’t want NATO to expand  — warned them not to. He threatened to use nuclear weapons and hypersonic missiles against a European country if they did.

Eaton pointed out that in 1939 when Finland was attacked from the East that both Sweden and the U.S. provided assistance.

He also said that parliaments in Stockholm and Helsinki this week are discussing discussing whether or not the nations should call themselves by a different name, “that being allies.”

But Eaton wouldn’t allow the seriousness of the issue to dampen the crowd’s good cheer.

“I will point out that ice hockey will continue to be strongly contested,” he said. Eaton ended his short talk by offering a traditional Finnish salutation: “May the winds be favorable.”

Delaware’s tall ship, the Kalmar Nyckel, sails to the Kalmar Nyckel Foundation Tuesday. Photo by Deborah Webb.
Delaware’s tall ship, the Kalmar Nyckel, sails to the Kalmar Nyckel Foundation Tuesday. Photo by Deborah Webb.
Delaware’s tall ship, the Kalmar Nyckel, sails to the Kalmar Nyckel Foundation Tuesday.

Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki recalled standing at the shipyard in 1997 watching the ship.

Its cost had kept increasing and had been controversial, he said, but when it floated into the river, Purzycki reecalled saying then, “It was magical. Nobody’s asking what it costs now.”

At the time, Purzycki headed the Riverfront Development Corp., which was charged with turning the polluted industrial wasteland on the west side of the Christina into the office, apartment and entertainment area it is today.

The Kalmar Nyckel Foundation was the first of the new sites on the river, he said.

“There was nothing down here at all,” he said.

Because the ship and foundation became catalysts for educational, social, tourism and economic development in Wilmington, Gov. John Carney said he was declaring April 26, 2022, the Kalmar Nyckel Tall Ship of Delaware Day.

The Kalmar Nyckel Foundation since has grown to include a two-story maritime center that  includes displays honoring the city’s ship-building history as well as a mock deck of the ship visitors can climb on.

The center offers a variety of hands-on programs for children and adults, as well as team building and community events.

On Tuesday, The ship floated into sight with the 50-plus member crew arrayed in the rigging.

When the U.S. national anthem began to play after they docked, the crew members hung onto the rigging with their right arms and extended their left out, palm open as a salute.

The official ceremony ended with the crew, clad in pale-blue polo shirts, crossing a white gangway to return to shore amid applause.

The ship will sail to Norfolk, Virginia, in June with a stop in Solomons Island, Maryland. She will also have a trip north to New England in August and back to Wilmington for fall sails in late September and October.

For more on the ship’s sales, tours, charters, program and volunteer opportunities, go to KalmarNyckel.org.

Comments / 0

Related
Town Square LIVE News

Earth Day celebrations offer new rain garden, salt marsh tour, more

    The Aquatic Resources Education Center on Saturday will host one-hour ‘Marsh Madness’ tours highlighting the tidal salt marsh to mark Earth Day. Photo courtesy of DNREC.   Delaware organizations are offering a variety of ways to celebrate Earth Day Friday and Saturday. New Castle County is inviting residents to participate in the installation Friday — which is Earth ... Read More
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
Mental_Floss

9 Fascinating Items That Went Down With 'Titanic'

When the Titanic sank to the floor of the North Atlantic just a few days into its maiden voyage, it took with it thousands of pounds of food, hundreds of sacks of mail (comprising 7 million pieces of correspondence), cargo ranging from Tiffany & Co. china to bales of rubber—and a number of interesting items belonging to its passengers, including priceless manuscripts, rare art, jewelry, and reels of film.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wilmington, DE
Cars
Local
Delaware Society
State
Delaware State
City
Wilmington, DE
State
Maryland State
Wilmington, DE
Society
Delaware State
Delaware Cars
State
Virginia State
Mental_Floss

12 Artifacts Brought Up From the 'Titanic'

Since 1987—two years after the Titanic wreck was discovered—seven trips have been made to the ship's debris field, and more than 5500 artifacts have been salvaged. Here are a few of them. 1. An Alligator Purse. When British milliner Marion Meanwell boarded Titanic, among her belongings was a...
SCIENCE
24/7 Wall St.

These Very Famous People All Died at the Dinner Table

Pablo Picasso, the rapper Prodigy, and the fourth president of the United States have something in common: They all died while eating. There’s an old Catalan proverb that says “The table kills more people than war does” — and there are certainly plenty of famous food-related deaths throughout history. Monarchs seem particularly susceptible: The early […]
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Town Square LIVE News

Life and legacy of Pete du Pont to be celebrated Friday

Pierre S. Du Pont IV | CREDIT: WILLIAM FOLEY/THE LIFE IMAGES COLLECTION VIA GETTY IMAGES   A memorial service for former Congressman and Delaware Governor Pete du Pont will be held Friday in Wilmington. The public event, promoted as a celebration of du Pont’s life and legacy, will begin at 2 p.m. at The Playhouse on Rodney Square. A reception ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
Town Square LIVE News

Learn some Delaware history at these 7 events in May

Artistic rendition of the capsizing of the DeBraak by Peggy Kane, 1990.The ship and its sinking will be explored in the program “The Wooden World Revealed” at the Zwaanendael Museum on May 21, 2022. The Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs will sponsor seven special events during the month of May 2022. A full schedule is included below. Except ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Sweden#Vehicles#European#Swedish#Dutch#Finnish#Finns
Good News Network

Ukrainian Refugees Move Into Medieval Irish Castle Owned by Good Samaritan

From the bombed-out streets of Mariupol to the rustic walls of a 15th-century Irish castle, a group of eleven Ukrainians have found a safe place to stay. Having no space in Madrid where he lives with his Spanish wife Lola, Barry Haughian decided to quickly open up their second home when shells started falling on Ukraine.
WORLD
Town Square LIVE News

New, retired Catholic bishops will celebrate Holy Week Masses

Both Bishop William E. Koenig and former Bishop Francis Malooly will celebrate Holy Week and Easter masses. Photo by Pixabay   The Diocese of Wilmington has announced where Bishop William E. Koenig will celebrate services and participate in other events during Holy Week and Easter. All Masses and services are open to the public. Events at the Cathedral of Saint ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
Town Square LIVE News

Film screening part of Rehoboth museum’s storm of ’62 exhibit

Rehoboth Beach boardwalk was destroyed as the sand was eaten away during a three-day nor’easter in 1962. Photo from the Delaware Public Archives.   On April 22, 1962, more than 2,500 people flocked to Rehoboth Beach to flaunt their Easter finery before judges — and each other. Although it was 80 degrees, the ladies vying for the best-dressed woman award ... Read More
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
BBC

Sunderland orphanage choirboy mystery solved after church note

An orphanage choirboy who hid a letter in a church pew asking not to be forgotten went on to become a US naval hero, it has been revealed. Researchers found William Elliott moved to the US when he was 19 years old and joined the US Navy, and was later buried a hero at Arlington Cemetery.
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Cars
Town Square LIVE News

State sets May 3 memorial ceremony for COVID dead

A memorial tree and plaque will be unveiled during a Delaware COVID-19 memorial ceremony. Photo by Pascal Muller/Unsplash   The state will hold a memorial ceremony May 3 to remember the Delaware parents, siblings, children and friends  and those who have died so far because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and those whose lives have been affected by those losses. It ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Red Clay to bring up Wilmington Charter review again in May

The Red Clay School District Board’s motion to review the Charter School of Wilmington did not pass last week, but is expected to return in May. Photo by Getty Images   The Red Clay Consolidated School District Board did not have enough votes last week to initiate a review of the Charter School of Wilmington. While the board seemed to ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
Town Square LIVE News

Wilmington Brew Works Luau Punch declared ‘Best Beer in Delaware’

It’s fruity, it’s sour, it’s the beer of the hour. Wilmington Brew Works‘ milkshake sour — Luau Punch — won the fan-favorite/best overall beer recognition at the 302 Beer Drinkers Choice Awards. The brewery describes Luau Punch like this: “Surf’s Up! Travel to the Hawaiian Islands, or just back to your childhood, with this nostalgic flavor. The only thing that’s ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
Town Square LIVE News

She turned her back on organ music, only to become concert soloist

Concert organist Nicole Keller said the largest organ she ever played was the 17,000-pipe Passau organ. Photo by Eric Mot/Unsplash Nicole Keller’s mother played the organ. So did her grandmother. “So, of course, I never wanted to touch the instrument for the longest time,” said Keller. With a father who was a minister in African Methodist Episcopal Church and a ... Read More
BERWYN, PA
Town Square LIVE News

Town Square LIVE News

Hockessin, DE
1K+
Followers
478
Post
191K+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news from Brandywine Hundred, Centerville, Greenville, Hockessin, Pike Creek, and Northern Wilmington

 https://townsquaredelaware.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy