CAMBRIDGE, Neb. — Farmers, ranchers, and rural landowners affected by recent wildfires are invited to a disaster workshop hosted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. USDA Service Centers in Furnas and Red Willow counties are the event on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at 5 p.m. at the Cambridge Public High School gym. The meeting is intended for ag prodcuers and landowners impacted by the recent Road 702 wildfire. The event is open to the public.

CAMBRIDGE, NE ・ 8 HOURS AGO