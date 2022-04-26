ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Frost Advisory: When and how to protect your plants

By Scott Sincoff
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OyrcU_0fKyPviw00

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – For those who thought we were done with Winter, I hope you didn’t put away your jackets just yet.

Frost Advisory Wednesday morning (WBOY)

A Frost Advisory has been issued for the lowlands, foothills, and some of the mountains in north-central West Virginia Wednesday morning.

Temperatures are expected to be near freezing to kick off Wednesday, thanks to a cold air mass settling into the Mountain State.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RcN0Y_0fKyPviw00
Morning low temperatures on Wednesday (WBOY)

Much of West Virginia will see 30s Wednesday morning as clearer skies are possible into the lowlands and foothills.

WATCH THE WEATHER: StormTracker 12 Interactive Radar

More clouds and snow showers are possible early on above 2,500 feet in elevation Wednesday morning and afternoon.

The chill will continue throughout north central West Virginia over the next few days.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MAHIL_0fKyPviw00
Morning low temperature trend through May 3 (WBOY)

Morning low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s through the rest of the week. Because of this, make sure to take care of your plants and gardens , if you have started them up already.

Bring in your portable plants and pots to protect them from dry and cold weather.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w6N9u_0fKyPviw00
Cold weather gardening tips (WBOY)
Frosty conditions in the Mountain State

It is also important to keep them hydrated; they’re living things just like humans, and need extra water during colder and drier weather.

If your plants cannot be uprooted, make sure to keep the gardens covered with a sheet or tarp to keep them moist and above freezing.

Stick with the StormTracker 12 weather team for the latest weather updates on Facebook , Twitter , the StormTracker 12 app on Android and Apple devices, and on wboy.com !

