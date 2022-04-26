‘The dog was in horrid condition’: Woman discovers dead dog wrapped in comforter in park

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. ( News10 )- A hiker who found a dead dog wrapped in a comforter and the Schenectady Police are asking for the public’s help in locating the owner of the dog.

News10’s Anya Tucker spoke with Eve Bucwinski who made the horrible discovery.

“Witnessing something like this has changed my life to the core. Where I’ll honestly never be the same,” said Eve.

Eve says she was hiking in Schenectady’s Central Park late Saturday afternoon when she discovered the deceased dog wrapped in a comforter near a blue cart.

“The dog was in horrid condition. I took a moment to cry and I blessed the animal, because I’m a spiritual person. I asked for them to do an autopsy of the animal just because I have never seen anything like that.”

“We are going to send the body out to Cornell University just to do a necropsy just to make sure there was nothing foul or evil that happened,” said Sgt. Nick Mannix. He says he hopes the necropsy will determine the cause of death. He says officers found no obvious signs of abuse with the dog, which is described as being an older pit-bull with a gray face. He says it is unclear if the dog even died of natural causes and was left in the woods.

In an effort to get the word out about the dog, Eve’s photo was shared with News10 meteorologist and longtime Pet Connection host and animal advocate Steve Caporizzo, asking if anyone maybe recognized the comforter.

Joe Lisella, the executive director of the Animal Protective Foundation of Schenectady says his shelter and others are always willing to help pet owners in need.

“We don’t judge people. If you’re in a situation where you need to surrender an animal, call us. If we can help you we will help you. If not we are happy to take the animal and find a new home,” said Lisella.

“Anything that we can do to change the trend. Become aware of your neighbors your neighbors dogs. Your surroundings look out for one another. We have to try to prevent this from happening,” said Eve.

The Mohawk Hudson Humane Society also speaking out about this case: “The circumstances of this case are unclear. Regardless of whether the animal died of natural causes or not, the abandonment of a body does not show proper reverence for the dog’s life. We understand that money can be a barrier to caring for a pet, both in life and death. We do offer low-cost humane euthanasia services, and cremation options through a trusted third party. We always encourage people to reach out for help, particularly when there is a financial barrier to humane end-of-life care.” -Ashley Jeffrey Bouck, CEO

If you have any information on the dog or its owner, you’re asked to please contact the Schenectady Police at 518-382-5200 ext. 5655

