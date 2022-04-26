ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady, NY

‘The dog was in horrid condition’: Woman discovers dead dog wrapped in comforter in park

By Anya Tucker
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bLIlP_0fKyPuqD00

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. ( News10 )- A hiker who found a dead dog wrapped in a comforter and the Schenectady Police are asking for the public’s help in locating the owner of the dog.

News10’s Anya Tucker spoke with Eve Bucwinski who made the horrible discovery.

“Witnessing something like this has changed my life to the core. Where I’ll honestly never be the same,” said Eve.

Eve says she was hiking in Schenectady’s Central Park late Saturday afternoon when she discovered the deceased dog wrapped in a comforter near a blue cart.

“The dog was in horrid condition. I took a moment to cry and I blessed the animal, because I’m a spiritual person. I asked for them to do an autopsy of the animal just because I have never seen anything like that.”

“We are going to send the body out to Cornell University just to do a necropsy just to make sure there was nothing foul or evil that happened,” said Sgt. Nick Mannix. He says he hopes the necropsy will determine the cause of death. He says officers found no obvious signs of abuse with the dog, which is described as being an older pit-bull with a gray face. He says it is unclear if the dog even died of natural causes and was left in the woods.

In an effort to get the word out about the dog, Eve’s photo was shared with News10 meteorologist and longtime Pet Connection host and animal advocate Steve Caporizzo, asking if anyone maybe recognized the comforter.

Joe Lisella, the executive director of the Animal Protective Foundation of Schenectady says his shelter and others are always willing to help pet owners in need.

“We don’t judge people. If you’re in a situation where you need to surrender an animal, call us. If we can help you we will help you. If not we are happy to take the animal and find a new home,” said Lisella.

“Anything that we can do to change the trend. Become aware of your neighbors your neighbors dogs. Your surroundings look out for one another. We have to try to prevent this from happening,” said Eve.

The Mohawk Hudson Humane Society also speaking out about this case: “The circumstances of this case are unclear. Regardless of whether the animal died of natural causes or not, the abandonment of a body does not show proper reverence for the dog’s life. We understand that money can be a barrier to caring for a pet, both in life and death. We do offer low-cost humane euthanasia services, and cremation options through a trusted third party. We always encourage people to reach out for help, particularly when there is a financial barrier to humane end-of-life care.” -Ashley Jeffrey Bouck, CEO

If you have any information on the dog or its owner, you’re asked to please contact the Schenectady Police at 518-382-5200 ext. 5655

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Bear walks up to New York home, opens front door

April 27 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in New York shared video showing a curious black bear walking up to a home and opening the storm door. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation posted a video to Facebook showing security camera footage from a home. The footage shows a...
ANIMALS
NEWS10 ABC

5 things to know this Wednesday, April 27

Meteorologist Jill Szwed's weather report says today will start with some rain followed by wind and sunshine. Today's five things to know feature's a police incident in Schenectady, a Dead dog found in 'horrid condition', and a fatal crash in Argyle.
ARGYLE, NY
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Schenectady, NY
Schenectady, NY
Pets & Animals
Schenectady, NY
Lifestyle
Distractify

Woman Blocks McDonald's Drive-Thru Line to Save Spot for Her Husband in a Truck

If you've ever watched The Founder then you'll know just how much of an impact McDonald's and Ray Kroc made on the food service industry. The speedy meal system developed by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald minimized wait times for customers and using predominantly paper products from wrappers, bags, and cups resulted in a takeout phenomenon that tons of other businesses would go on to emulate.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WIBX 950

30 Teens Busted For Trying To Party Inside New York State Forest

The DEC caught 30 teenagers who were hoping to host a wild party inside a New York State forest. On Tuesday, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released its DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review which highlights recent statewide actions from DEC Forest Rangers. Working with other state agencies, local emergency response organizations, and volunteer search and rescue groups, DEC Rangers locate and extract lost, injured, or distressed people from across New York State and much more.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Comforter#Central Park#Cremation#The Schenectady Police#Cornell University#Sgt
KXLY

The 40 least obedient dog breeds

When it comes to obedience, a variety of factors can affect a dog's disposition. Training quality and duration, environmental factors, and the individual puppy personalities are all major contributors—but how much can a dog's breed and genetic makeup come into play?. In 1994, neuropsychological researcher Stanley Coren sought to...
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Hiking
NewsBreak
Pets
Romesentinel.com

State police report recent arrests

The New York State Police announced the following arrests in Oneida, Herkimer and Madison counties:. • Jordon L. Smith, 25, of Newport, was charged on April 17 in Utica with driving while intoxicated and driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or greater. • Christopher M. Landcastle, 28, of...
HERKIMER, NY
Daily Voice

Multiple Horse-Buggies Involved In Crash In PA: Dispatch

Horses and people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in central Pennsylvania on Monday, Apr. 18, according to emergency dispatchers. Two horse-and-buggies and a vehicle collided at the intersection of Cains and Buena Vista roads in Salisbury Township, shortly before 9:30 p.m., a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications says. One...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
NBC New York

Mom Drops Baby From NYC Balcony, Then Wakes Up Dad to Tell Him: Cops

A 6-month-old boy was badly hurt but is expected to survive after his mother allegedly dropped him from a second-floor balcony in Brooklyn, then woke up the infant's father to tell him what she had done, authorities said Thursday. Police were called about the incident at a multi-family home on...
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

24K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy