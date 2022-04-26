ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

2022 DFL State Convention set for May in Rochester

KAAL-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(ABC 6 News) - The Minnesota DFL party has announced its 2022 DFL State Convention will be held at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, May 20-22, 2022. In a press release, Minnesota DFL stated the 2022 DFL State Convention will be called to order at 4pm Friday afternoon and will...

www.kaaltv.com

Bring Me The News

What did Gov. Walz say in his State of the State speech?

Governor Tim Walz delivered his fourth State of the State address on Sunday to a joint convention of the Minnesota Legislature. During his remarks, Walz spoke about Minnesota's core values, reflected on the challenges of the pandemic, and called on lawmakers to find common ground to ensure continued investments into the state's future.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: State Estimates 60% Of Residents Have Had COVID

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota officials on Tuesday reported 2,563 new cases and one more death due to COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, 12,494 Minnesotans have died from the virus. Meanwhile, the state released new estimates indicating that health officials believe that about 60% of the state’s residents — or roughly 3.3 million people — have been infected with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. That figure would be slightly higher than the national average of an estimated 57.7%. In comparison, the latest official figures from the Minnesota Department of Health place the total case count at 1,447,575, which includes...
MINNESOTA STATE
Southern Minnesota News

Walz calls for deal on unemployment insurance, ‘hero pay’

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz called for compromise in negotiations to replenish the state’s unemployment insurance trust fund and to pay frontline worker bonuses during his fourth State of the State address. The address later Sunday comes with four weeks left in the session...
SAINT PAUL, MN
MinnPost

Minnesota House passes plan to refill unemployment trust fund, send checks to frontline workers

In the Duluth News Tribune Dana Ferguson says, “In a surprise move on Monday, April 25, the Minnesota House of Representatives advanced a more than $3.7 billion proposal to replenish the state’s jobless fund and send out checks to front line workers. The plan would repay the federal government for helping the state pay unemployment insurance benefits during the pandemic. It would also replenish the state’s unemployment insurance fund. Roughly one in five workers drew benefits from the fund, according to the Department of Employment and Economic Development, due to COVID-19 and the state’s effort to quell it.”
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

There Are Zero Families Living in Minnesota’s Smallest Town

You have to wonder what is the deal with a town of less than 10 people. Is it still a town? And what actually defines a "town" anyway?. I grew up in a very small town. At the time it had less than 1000 people. Now, I believe it is over 1,000- Eden Valley. And honestly, there was nothing to do when I was growing up. You had to drive to whatever neighboring small, but not as small, town was nearby for almost anything. No Target, no large grocery store. There was a grocery store back then, in fact, there were two of them. Now, none. You HAVE to drive somewhere else. No pizza delivery, no delivery of any kind. We had a school, post office, and a few shops around town. The good thing about a small town is that everyone knows you. The bad thing is that everyone knows you. In other words, there are good and bad about everywhere.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Veterans expect action at Minnesota State Capitol

ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota veterans groups say they've been patient for years, but now is the time to make themselves heard at the state capitol. The projected $9 billion surplus for the current two-year budget cycle is giving them reason to hope their lobbying efforts will yield real results this time around.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Will Minnesota Eliminate Taxes On Social Security Benefits?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota is one of just 12 states that taxes social security benefits. Republicans have long led the charge to repeal that tax. Minnesota Republicans are arguing that if ever there was a year to eliminate taxes on social security income, this is it. Minnesota, after all, has a $9.25 billion budget surplus. But the push to at least partially roll back that tax is even getting some support from Democrats. In their tax bill, House Democrats are proposing eliminating taxes on social security income for those earning less than $75,000 a year. While Democrats have traditionally argued that the social...
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, April 25

Monday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 1,158 newly reported cases and one newly reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,493. Today's update includes case data that was reported in a 24-hour period ending at 4 a.m. Friday, April 21. Data from the weekend...
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Rochester Shocked By News of Popular Restaurant Closing

I am absolutely shocked at the latest news from a popular restaurant in downtown Rochester, Minnesota. A place that has been serving customers amazing food for 4 years is closing on Saturday, April 30th. Cameo Restaurant is Closing in Downtown Rochester, Minnesota. Extremely sad news was shared on Wednesday, April...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

The American Experiment hosts 'The Crime Crisis: Rochester' after lawsuit

(ABC 6 News) - The Center of the American Experiment scheduled a law enforcement forum called "The Crime Crisis" for March 15, but the think tank filed a lawsuit against the Rochester Golf and Country Club for what it says is "a breach of contract." According to the lawsuit, two...
1520 The Ticket

What’s the Unusual Slang Word Minnesotans Say the Most?

It's the slang word a new survey says we say the most here in Minnesota-- and no, it's not 'you betcha!' Do you know what it is?. The gang over at BestLife.com has come up with a list of the Most-Used Slang Words in each state. When I first read their article's title, I was POSITIVE that for us here in Minnesota, "you betcha!" was going to be our most-used slang word.
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

New Collaboration to Help Homeless in Rochester, Minnesota

Silver Lake Fire Station Closed to Those Experiencing Homelessness in Rochester, Minnesota. Over the weekend, the Silver Lake Fire Station was open for the last time to those who are experiencing homelessness in the Rochester, Minnesota community. The Landing MN, the nonprofit organization that has been serving this population at this location, was moving out due to the lease ending with the City of Rochester.
ROCHESTER, MN
MinnPost

Minnesota Poverty Report released: Findings show need for immediate policy changes

The Minnesota Community Action Partnership (MinnCAP), in partnership with the Humphrey School of Public Affairs at the University of Minnesota, released a report on poverty in Minnesota. This report sheds light on Minnesota’s poverty disparities. For many Minnesotans, particularly African-American and Native American families, federal benefits programs and income are not enough to cover the costs of their basic needs.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota House Passes Proposal To Create New State Flag

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota House has passed a proposal to create a new state flag and seal. Rep. Mike Freiberg (DFL-Golden Valley), the bill’s sponsor, says it’s time to reimagine a flag that positively reflects the state. The current one, he says, depicts white settlers displacing Native Americans. The proposal is part of a large budget bill that’s subject to end-of-session negotiations. So far, Republicans have voted against the flag change, saying it’s not a top priority. Supporters of changing the flag say that the current one also doesn’t have the hallmarks of good flag design — simple designs with meaningful symbols, few colors and no words. Some are pushing for a new flag with a North Star-theme, a gold-and-white star on a deep blue background. The first Minnesota state flag was adopted in 1893, and it also included the state seal. However, the legislature changed it to the current design with the blue background in 1957, according to the Minnesota Legislative Reference Library.
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

Questions remain after Castle, City records released

(Abc 6 News) - One month after the Castle building’s owners defaulted on their agreement with the City of Rochester, the fate of the building is still uncertain. The City of Rochester released emails between Castle Community, LLC member Scott Hoss and representatives, city officials, Naura Anderson of Threshold Arts, and other parties related to the programming and use of the Castle Building.
ROCHESTER, MN

