Gardner, MA

‘You’re lucky you didn’t kill anybody’: Owner furious, FAA investigating after small plane shot in Gardner

By Dan Hausle
whdh.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTEMPLETON, MASS. (WHDH) – The Federal Aviation Administration and the Massachusetts State Police are investigating reports that a plane was hit by a bullet at the airport in Gardner. The fuel tank was ruptured by a bullet, investigators say,...

whdh.com

