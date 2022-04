WASHINGTON (TND) — The SunRail commuter rail system in Orlando, Florida is currently running a $50 million deficit each year, according to a report by Fox 35. A year after the system was launched in 2014, SunRail reduced its hours to just run on weekdays due to a lag in ridership. Pre-pandemic ridership was about 1.4 million every year, an average of 5,609 daily trips. Now, on average, fewer than 1,000 people ride on SunRail every day.

