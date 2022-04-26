ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Vikings 2022 NFL draft preview: Where does Minnesota stand at RB?

By Jordy McElroy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The Minnesota Vikings will be galloping into the 2022 season with one of the best offensive backfields in the league. Things have been so good that the team hasn’t had to endure much change at the running back position.

But that might not be the case with certain contracts coming due at the end of the 2022 season.

The bottom line is the Vikings need to go into the 2022 NFL draft looking to get some fresh legs in the pipeline to ensure they can continue to have long-term success at running back.

There’s plenty of intriguing options at the position, including the younger brother of a player already on the roster. Here are where things stand right now for the Vikings at running back.

Who's on the roster?

Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
  • Dalvin Cook
  • Alexander Mattison
  • Kene Nwangwu
  • C.J. Ham
  • A.J. Rose

Dalvin Cook only played in 13 games and still rushed for 1,159 yards and six touchdowns. Granted, the number of touchdowns was down significantly, and Cook also didn’t do nearly as much damage through the air.

But every time he’s on the field, it’s clear he’s one of the best running backs in the league.

The problem is there’s a cheaper option behind him capable of taking up the mantle as a starter. Alexander Mattison is a versatile do-it-all playmaker that has stepped up admirably when his number has been called.

Don’t be surprised if coach Kevin O’Connell gets him more involved in the offense with him playing on an expiring contract. C.J. Ham’s fit will also be intriguing considering he’s one of the best of a dying breed at the fullback position.

Positional need: Low

Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Anytime you have a player like Cook coming out of the offensive backfield, you have to be feeling pretty good about your situation. He has eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards in three consecutive seasons, and he’s versatile enough to legitimately be considered an extra receiver on the field.

I know people like to snub their noses at the value of a great running back, but Cook is a proven game-changer.

Meanwhile, the team already has Mattison as a luxury backup option. While there’s a clear need at the running back position, there isn’t an urgent one at this point.

There are a bunch of teams out there that wish they had the two-headed monster the Vikings have right now.

Top draft prospects

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
  • Breece Hall
  • Kenneth Walker III
  • Brian Robinson Jr.
  • Isaiah Spiller
  • James Cook

The Vikings aren’t reaching for the moon with Cook and Mattison already on the roster. So you can go ahead and cross off every player on this list as a potential draft option except for one name: James Cook.

The younger brother of Dalvin could be an interesting option if he falls down the draft board, particularly on day three. He’s a nice change-of-pace option that offers the team a lot of versatility if they lose out on re-signing Mattison in 2023.

Imagine the Cook brothers leading the way in the offensive backfield for the Vikings. That’s one family affair that would be a fun ride and an even better story.

2022 NFL draft position previews

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
  • Running back
  • Wide receiver
  • Tight end
  • Offensive line
  • Defensive tackle
  • Linebacker

