ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Erie High School shooting suspect to attend hearing in May

By Chelsea Swift
abc27 News
abc27 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16mhVn_0fKyO37a00

The 14-year-old suspect in the Erie High School shooting will attend a hearing next month to determine if the case will transfer to adult criminal court.

The 14-year-old defendant is accused of shooting another Erie High student inside the school on April 5.

Student injured in shooting at Erie High School

Erie County District Attorney Elizabeth Hirz filed a motion on April 14, requesting the case to be transferred from juvenile court to criminal court.

Next month, Honorable Judge John Trucilla will hear evidence to decide whether to transfer the case.

That hearing is scheduled for May 10 at 9:30 a.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

Related
abc27 News

Solutions to stop gun violence discussed at Harrisburg town hall

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Wednesday night, Harrisburg leaders participated in a town hall with more than 100 people in attendance, to discuss solutions to stop the violence. Just last month, a threat was written on a bathroom wall at the John Harris Harrisburg High School campus about a potential shooting. Not far from campus, some […]
HARRISBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Erie County, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Erie County, PA
Crime & Safety
Erie, PA
Sports
Erie, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Erie, PA
County
Erie County, PA
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#Violent Crime#Erie High School#Nexstar Media Inc
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WBRE

Warrant issued for former PA Attorney General Kathleen Kane

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A bench warrant has been issued for former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane for a probation violation in Montgomery County. Kane was charged with DUI last month after a two-car crash in Scranton. According to police, the crash happened near the Gulf Gas Station at Moosic Street and Meadow Avenue just […]
SCRANTON, PA
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania double murder and suicide includes 12-year-old

Authorities in Pennsylvania are investigating a double murder and suicide in Chester County. In a press release, police say they found two adults, a 55-year-old man, and a 50-year-old man with a 12-year-old child dead from gunshot wounds at the scene of a home in Kennett Square. Police say they responded to the residence for […]
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
The Independent

Man imprisoned two decades in mother's death out on parole

Michael Politte walked out of prison Friday, paroled after nearly two decades behind bars for a crime he says he didn't commit — the killing of his mother.Politte, now 38, was released from the Jefferson City Correctional Center, two months after he was granted parole. He was greeted by hugs from relatives and friends.“I never thought this day would come,” Politte said. “I don't see any barbed wire or any wire. It's all open. It smells different, looks different. It's amazing."Rita Politte died in a fire at the family home in the eastern Missouri town of Hopewell in 1998. Michael,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTAJ

Altoona woman jailed for alleged assault

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona woman is behind bars after allegedly assaulting someone in her home, leading the victim to barricade themselves in a bedroom with two kids. Colleen Michelle Quigley, 42, was screaming at two kids, one of which is 2 years old, when the victim came downstairs to confront her on […]
ALTOONA, PA
Daily Voice

$10K Reward Offered For PA Killer Wanted On Murder Charge: Police

A reward of $10,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a man who shot another man dead in a Pennsylvania street, police say. The Reading police department’s Criminal Investigations Division is offering the reward in connection with the shooting death of Jackson Reyes-Negrón in the 1000 block of Green Street around 1:30 p.m., on Feb. 26.
READING, PA
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania man pretends to be a contractor to steal religious relics; Police say

A Pennsylvania man was arrested for claiming to be a home improvement and general contractor to allegedly steal religious artifacts. Andrew Clinton, 20, of Pittsburgh charged with multiple burglaries in Allegheny County and is currently being held in the Allegheny County Jail. Pittsburgh police claim Clinton falsely presented himself as a home improvement and general […]
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

abc27 News

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy