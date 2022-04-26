ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dawson Distillery to host tour, moonshine tasting

By Zach Hester
 3 days ago

LEIGHTON, Ala. (WHNT) — Come taste moonshine and get a full tour of the distillery and the spring on LaGrange Mountain next weekend at Dawson Distillery.

The distillery will host tours of the mountain’s spring and the facility from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 7. Dawson Distillery is located at 1022 LaGrange College Road in Leighton.

Moonshine will be available for purchase (3 bottle limit) along with homemade moonshine jams, fruit jars, and chicken stew. All of Dawson Distillery’s moonshine is made on-site and comes in a variety of flavors.

The distillery’s regular business hours are Thursday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

