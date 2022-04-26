ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

LIVESTOCK-CME hog futures fall to lowest since early March

Agriculture Online
 3 days ago

CHICAGO, April 26 (Reuters) - CME Group hog futures fell to their lowest in more than seven weeks on Tuesday, pressured by follow-through selling after dropping in four of the previous five sessions with supplies in focus as kill rates were expected to rise....

www.agriculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
Agriculture Online

Grain bulls in charge of corn, soybean prices today | Wednesday, April 27, 2022

May corn was the leader in the corn pit as futures pushed to new contract highs (by ½¢). The final trades on the day were up 15¢, within pennies of the high for the day. New-crop corn did its best to ride the wave higher as futures were 8¢ higher on the last trade of the day. The high today was within 2¢ of the contract high on April 19.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soyoil futures surge to new record; corn rallies near decade high

CHICAGO, April 27 (Reuters) - U.S. soyoil futures surged to a record high on Wednesday after Indonesia broadened its export ban on raw materials for cooking oil as it seeks to cool food inflation, traders said. "The move dramatically tightens an already tight global supply of edible oils that saw...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

U.S. winter wheat futures fall on technical setback; spring wheat ends firm

CHICAGO, April 27 (Reuters) - U.S. winter wheat futures fell on Wednesday, pressured by a round of profit taking and technical selling after the most-active soft red winter wheat contract rose 2.1% on Tuesday. * But planting delays in the northern U.S. Plains pushed spring wheat higher for the fourth day in a row. * Analysts were expecting a U.S. Agriculture Department report on Thursday morning to show that weekly export sales of wheat were in range between 150,000 and 575,000 tonnes. That compares with 264,717 tonnes the prior week. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade July soft red winter wheat futures contract ended down 3-3/4 cents at $10.91-1/4 a bushel. K.C. hard red winter wheat for July delivery was 9 cents lower at $11.55-1/2 a bushel. * CBOT July soft red winter wheat faced technical resistance at its 10-day moving average. * MGEX July spring wheat rose 6-3/4 cents at $11.94-3/4 a bushel. * The front-month spring wheat contract failed to top the nearly 14-year high of $11.99-1/2 it hit on Tuesday. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

USDA pays $146 million in bird flu indemnities

As bird flu losses topped 35 million fowl, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said on Thursday that the USDA has paid about $146 million in indemnities to poultry owners, with an additional $263 million available. “That’s about half of where we were in 2014-2015 with the last outbreak,” he said, referring to the epidemic of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) that killed more than 50 million egg-laying chickens and turkeys.
SIOUX CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Industry
State
Michigan State
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Industry
Local
Illinois Business
Agriculture Online

Few deliveries expected against CBOT May corn, soy futures

CHICAGO, April 28 (Reuters) - Deliveries against Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) May corn and soybean futures should be light on Friday, the first notice day, traders and analysts said on Thursday, given firm cash markets. Traders expected zero to 500 deliveries against CBOT May corn futures and zero to...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

U.S. wheat futures fall after weak export sales report

CHICAGO, April 28 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell on Thursday, under pressure from signs that export demand for U.S. supplies remained weak despite the fighting between Ukraine and Russia that has disrupted shipments from those key global suppliers. * K.C. hard red winter wheat futures notched the biggest declines after some forecasts for much-needed rains in parts of the U.S. Plains were released. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade July soft red winter wheat contract settled down 5-1/2 cents at $10.85-3/4 a bushel. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for July delivery was off 14 cents at $11.40 a bushel and MGEX July spring wheat shed 3 cents to $11.91-3/4 a bushel. * Weekly export sales of wheat totaled 156,600 tonnes, the U.S. Agriculture Department said on Thursday morning. That was near the low end of analysts' forecasts that ranged from 150,000 to 575,000 tonnes. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Sandra Maler)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. wheat futures fall after rains; soybeans, corn firm

CHICAGO, April 29 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell on Friday, led by hard red winter wheat contracts after showers in key growing parts of the U.S. Plains provided a much needed boost to soil moisture, traders said. Corn futures spiked to their highest in nearly 10 years for the...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

Corn hits decade high on supply risk; soyoil eases from record

PARIS/BEIJING, April 28 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures edged up on Thursday to hold at a decade high as adverse weather for U.S. and Brazilian crops added to supply concerns generated by the war in Ukraine. Traders were also awaiting weekly U.S. grain export data and possible daily sales announcements after rumours on Wednesday of fresh corn demand from China.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Livestock#Feeder Cattle#Cme#Hog#Reuters#Cme Group#Clemens Food Group
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat set for third monthly gain on global supply worries

SINGAPORE, April 29 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures eased on Friday, but the market was poised for a third straight monthly gain as tightening global supplies after Russia's invasion of Ukraine underpinned prices. Corn was set for a fifth month of gains in a row and the latest support for...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans rise on back of soyoil's rally to all-time high

CHICAGO, April 27 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures rose on Wednesday, following soyoil's surge to a record high, traders said. * The strength in soyoil stemmed from Indonesia's move to broaden the scope of its export ban to include crude and refined palm oil. * The benchmark CBOT July soybean futures contract settled up 21 cents at $16.92-3/4 a bushel, settling above its 10-day moving average after struggling to hold support above that key technical point. * CBOT July soyoil ended up 2.28 cents at 84.72 cents per lb after peaking at 85.77 cents, the highest ever for the most-active contract, overnight. * CBOT July soymeal rose $4.00 to $441.00 a ton. * Analysts were expecting a weekly U.S. Agriculture Department report on Thursday morning to show soybean export sales between 500,000 and 1.55 million tonnes. A week ago, soybean export sales totaled 1.7 million tonnes. * Soyoil export sales were seen between zero and 34,000 tonnes compared with 1,197 tonnes a week earlier and soymeal export sales were forecast in a range from 100,000 to 300,000 tonnes. A week ago, soymeal export sales totaled 128,825 tonnes. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans close lower, soyoil hits record high

CHICAGO, April 28 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures fell on Thursday, pressured by the potential for U.S. soybean acres to rise above current forecasts due to delays in corn seeding, traders said. * Soyoil futures rose to an all-time high of 86.69 cents per lb, with concerns about global edible oil supplies in focus following Indonesia's decision to widen the scope of its palm oil export ban. * The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Thursday morning that weekly export sales of soybeans totaled 1.061 million tonnes. Analysts' forecasts for the weekly total ranged from 500,000 to 1.55 million tonnes. * Soyoil export sales of 3,500 tonnes were near the low end of expectations for zero to 34,000 tonnes, and soymeal export sales of 203,000 tonnes were in line with forecasts for 100,000 to 300,000 tonnes. * CBOT July soybean futures settled down 8 cents at $16.84-3/4 a bushel. CBOT July soymeal dropped $10.90 to $430.10 a ton. * CBOT July soyoil was up 1.88 cents at 86.6 cents per lb. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Leslie Adler)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

Packers: ‘We’re not to blame for high meat prices’

The chief executives of the nation’s four largest meatpacking companies said on Wednesday that they were not the cause of surging meat prices at the grocery store, which are up by 15% in a year. And they told a skeptical House Agriculture chairman David Scott, there was no pact to drive up profits at the expense of consumers or limit the meat supply for Americans.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
China
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat up 43% in three months as tight global supply lifts prices

SINGAPORE, April 29 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures eased on Friday, although the market was poised for a third straight monthly gain as tightening global supplies after Russia's invasion of Ukraine underpinned prices. Corn was set for a fifth monthly gain as support stemmed from forecasts of more showers, which...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Soy up 12-15 cents; wheat down 6-9 cents, corn down 1-2 cents

CHICAGO, April 27 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Wednesday. NOTE: Friday is first notice day for deliveries against CBOT May futures contracts. WHEAT - Down 6 to 9 cents per bushel * Wheat heads lower in a technical setback a day after the benchmark July contract climbed 2%. Market remains underpinned by worries about poor U.S. winter wheat condition ratings, tightening global grain supplies and conflict between Ukraine and Russia, both major wheat exporters. * Russia launched two missile strikes and damaged a strategic bridge in Ukraine's Odesa region, state railways and local officials said, an event that could affect Ukrainian plans to expand exports through Danube ports. The bridge links mainland Ukraine with part of the Odessa region near the mouth of Danube. * CBOT July soft red winter wheat was last down 8-1/4 cent at $10.86-3/4 a bushel. K.C. July hard red winter wheat was last down 9-1/4 cents at $11.55-1/4 a bushel and MGEX July spring wheat was last down 5-3/4 cents at $11.82-1/4 a bushel. CORN - Down 1 to 2 cents per bushel * Corn trends lower in rangebound trade as brokers continue to monitor U.S. planting weather following a slow start to field work in the Midwest. CBOT July corn stayed inside of Tuesday's trading range in early moves. * CBOT July corn was last down 1 cent at $8.00-1/2 per bushel and new-crop December was down 1 cent at $7.42-1/2. SOYBEANS - Up 12 to 15 cents per bushel * Soybeans head higher, led by strength in soyoil futures and world vegetable oil markets after Indonesia widened the scope of its export ban on palm oil. CBOT July soyoil reached 85.77 cents a pound, the all-time highest price on a continuous chart of the most-active soyoil contract. * Contract highs set across the board in CBOT soyoil futures. * Indonesia's planned export ban on cooking oil's raw material will cover crude palm oil, refined palm oil and used cooking oil, among other palm oil products, its chief economic minister said. * CBOT July soybeans were last up 12-3/4 cents at $16.84-1/2 per bushel. (Reporting by Julie Ingwersen)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans close mixed after hitting one-week high

CHICAGO, April 29 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures ended mixed on Friday after trading in positive territory for most of the session, traders said. * Strength in crude oil was seen as supportive but some end-of-month position squaring added pressure, traders said. * Soyoil futures fell from record highs on a round of profit taking, snapping a streak of three straight higher closes. * CBOT July soybean futures ended the session unchanged at $16.84-3/4 a bushel after hitting a one-week high during the trading day. The contract notched a weekly loss of 0.2%. * CBOT July soyoil was down 2.42 cents at 84.18 cents per lb. For the week, soyoil was up 4.6%. * CBOT July soymeal futures ended $2.20 higher at $432.30 per ton. Soymeal fell 4.5% this week. * China will sell another 500,000 tonnes of imported soybeans from state reserves on May 6, the National Grains Trade Center said. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by David Gregorio)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-EU cuts 2022/23 wheat crop forecast, still sees record exports

PARIS, April 29 (Reuters) - The European Commission lowered its forecast for the 2022/23 European Union wheat harvest on Friday, but maintained its projection for record EU exports as war disrupts supply from Ukraine. In monthly cereal supply and demand estimates, the Commission cut its outlook for usable production of...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Chicago soyoil retreats from record on Indonesia export ban

BEIJING, April 28 (Reuters) - Chicago soyoil futures retreated on Thursday after rallying to a record high in the previous session following Indonesian ban on palm oil exports. CBOT soybean also edged down, while corn and wheat prices climbed higher as adverse weather continued to threaten harvest of the grains.
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

Report: Kansas agricultural exports top $5 billion for first time in decade

TOPEKA — Exports by Kansas farmers, ranchers, and agriculture producers rebounded in 2021 to $5.35 billion on the strength of demand for meats and cereals and driven by consumers in Mexico and Japan, state officials said Wednesday. The Kansas Department of Agriculture reported the wheat state’s leading agricultural exports...
KANSAS STATE
Agriculture Online

China to approve more GMO corn varieties- agriculture ministry

BEIJING, April 29 (Reuters) - China plans to approve more genetically modified (GMO) corn varieties produced by domestic companies, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. They include the first GMO corn varieties produced by China National Seed Group, a unit of Syngenta Group, and a herbicide-tolerant variety developed by Hangzhou Ruifeng Bio-Tech Co Ltd, according to a notice released on the website of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs. (Reporting by Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton; editing by John Stonestreet)
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy