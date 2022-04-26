LIVESTOCK-CME hog futures fall to lowest since early March

CHICAGO, April 27 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures rose on Wednesday, following soyoil's surge to a record high, traders said. * The strength in soyoil stemmed from Indonesia's move to broaden the scope of its export ban to include crude and refined palm oil. * The benchmark CBOT July soybean futures contract settled up 21 cents at $16.92-3/4 a bushel, settling above its 10-day moving average after struggling to hold support above that key technical point. * CBOT July soyoil ended up 2.28 cents at 84.72 cents per lb after peaking at 85.77 cents, the highest ever for the most-active contract, overnight. * CBOT July soymeal rose $4.00 to $441.00 a ton. * Analysts were expecting a weekly U.S. Agriculture Department report on Thursday morning to show soybean export sales between 500,000 and 1.55 million tonnes. A week ago, soybean export sales totaled 1.7 million tonnes. * Soyoil export sales were seen between zero and 34,000 tonnes compared with 1,197 tonnes a week earlier and soymeal export sales were forecast in a range from 100,000 to 300,000 tonnes. A week ago, soymeal export sales totaled 128,825 tonnes. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
