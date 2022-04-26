LIVESTOCK-CME hog futures fall to lowest since early March

CHICAGO, April 27 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Wednesday. NOTE: Friday is first notice day for deliveries against CBOT May futures contracts. WHEAT - Down 6 to 9 cents per bushel * Wheat heads lower in a technical setback a day after the benchmark July contract climbed 2%. Market remains underpinned by worries about poor U.S. winter wheat condition ratings, tightening global grain supplies and conflict between Ukraine and Russia, both major wheat exporters. * Russia launched two missile strikes and damaged a strategic bridge in Ukraine's Odesa region, state railways and local officials said, an event that could affect Ukrainian plans to expand exports through Danube ports. The bridge links mainland Ukraine with part of the Odessa region near the mouth of Danube. * CBOT July soft red winter wheat was last down 8-1/4 cent at $10.86-3/4 a bushel. K.C. July hard red winter wheat was last down 9-1/4 cents at $11.55-1/4 a bushel and MGEX July spring wheat was last down 5-3/4 cents at $11.82-1/4 a bushel. CORN - Down 1 to 2 cents per bushel * Corn trends lower in rangebound trade as brokers continue to monitor U.S. planting weather following a slow start to field work in the Midwest. CBOT July corn stayed inside of Tuesday's trading range in early moves. * CBOT July corn was last down 1 cent at $8.00-1/2 per bushel and new-crop December was down 1 cent at $7.42-1/2. SOYBEANS - Up 12 to 15 cents per bushel * Soybeans head higher, led by strength in soyoil futures and world vegetable oil markets after Indonesia widened the scope of its export ban on palm oil. CBOT July soyoil reached 85.77 cents a pound, the all-time highest price on a continuous chart of the most-active soyoil contract. * Contract highs set across the board in CBOT soyoil futures. * Indonesia's planned export ban on cooking oil's raw material will cover crude palm oil, refined palm oil and used cooking oil, among other palm oil products, its chief economic minister said. * CBOT July soybeans were last up 12-3/4 cents at $16.84-1/2 per bushel. (Reporting by Julie Ingwersen)

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO