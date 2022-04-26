ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Here's how many B1G football players have entered the NCAA transfer portal, by school

By Dustin Schutte
saturdaytradition.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith spring football coming to a close across the country, there’s a new wave of players entering their names into the NCAA transfer portal. And with the deadline for guaranteed immediately eligible coming on May 1, there’s likely to be more who take the dive in the coming...

saturdaytradition.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

A quiet coed accused a beloved college football player of rape. His teammate put his career on the line to support her

It’s still unusual now, and it was virtually unheard of back then – but, then again, neither Betsy Sailor nor Irv Pankey had been known for following the paths well travelled in late 1970s America. Ms Sailor, one of the few female business administration majors at Penn State, had mustered the courage to accuse one of the school’s football players – a stranger to her – of raping her at knifepoint in her own home. Mr Pankey, who was just one of a dozen Black football players on the college’s juggernaut of a team, heard Ms Sailor’s evidence in court...
NFL
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Would’ve Taken Kansas Job: Fans React

Given the current standing of each respective program, it’s hard to imagine Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh wanting anything to do with the Kansas Jayhawks. But according to a new report from Jayson Jenks and Rustin Dodd of The Athletic, there was once a time when Harbaugh would’ve jumped at the opportunity to become head coach in Lawrence.
LAWRENCE, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Minnesota State
State
Maryland State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Indiana State
State
Illinois State
The Spun

Mel Kiper Is Furious With The No. 1 Overall Pick Tonight

The Jacksonville Jaguars held the No. 1 overall pick for the second consecutive year heading into the 2022 NFL draft. Unlike last year when Trevor Lawrence was the obvious pick, there was no consensus No. 1 player in this year’s draft. Former Michigan star Aidan Hutchinson was the favorite early on, but that faded as the draft drew near.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Farrell
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Projecting what a 14-team Big 12 conference could look like

It was reported on Wednesday that all four new additions to the Big 12 conference will join for the 2023-24 academic year. With the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners still part of the conference until the 2025-26 calendar year at the latest, there would be 14 teams in total. Given that college football plays just 12 regular-season games, it would be impossible to keep the round-robin style of scheduling.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Coach Cal’s Son, Brad, Reportedly Lands Coaching Job

Kentucky men’s basketball graduate assistant Brad Calipari, the son of head coach John Calipari, has reportedly landed a new job. Brad, 25, who played for his father at UK before transferring to Detroit Mercy, has been hired at LIU. He will serve as the special assistant to head coach Derek Kellogg.
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Iowa Basketball Player Withdraws From Transfer Portal

Josh Ogundele will return to Iowa after withdrawing his name from the NCAA transfer portal. The Hawkeyes center announced his decision in a Twitter post Thursday afternoon. Buried down Iowa’s bench, Ogundele only scored seven points in as many games during his freshman campaign, logging 17 total minutes. Last season, he averaged 1.5 points, 1.3 rebounds, and 5.2 minutes in 19 games.
IOWA CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Players#College Athletics#American Football#B1g#Nebraska#Purdue#Msu#Osu#Farrellportal
The Spun

UNC Lands Huge Commitment: College Basketball World Reacts

North Carolina’s basketball program is having a fantastic Wednesday. That’s because Hubert Davis just received a commitment from five-star forward GG Jackson. Jackson is the No. 5 overall recruit and No. 2 power forward in the 2023 class, per 247Sports. He had scholarship offers from a plethora of schools, such as Auburn, Duke, Georgetown and South Carolina.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
The Spun

Ohio State, Michigan Fans Grossed Out By These Helmets

Earlier this week, a college football fan took it upon themselves to make some interesting helmet edits. The idea behind these edits was to swap college football helmet colors with that of their arch rivals. Some highlights included a Florida State helmet with Miami colors, a TCU helmet with Baylor colors, an LSU helmet with Alabama colors and a Georgia helmet with Florida colors.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Controversial Big Ten Football Preseason Rankings Released

All of the talk in the sporting world right now is about the upcoming first round of the 2022 NFL draft. Well, almost all of it. A certain recruiting insider decided to shake things up last week when he released a highly controversial list of the best Big Ten teams heading into the 2022 season.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NewsBreak
College Football
The Spun

Texas Running Back Announces He’s Transferring

On Thursday afternoon, the Texas football program learned one of its running backs is on the move. Jaden Hullaby, an athlete recruit from the 2020 class, announced his plans to enter the transfer portal. He does so just a few days ahead of the May 1 deadline. “I would like...
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

Look: Epic Ohio State Marching Band Video Going Viral

Ohio State University boasts one of the top marching bands in the country. The Pride of the Buckeyes is well known for its sonic quality, but also its unique flare. On Wednesday, the marching band’s official Twitter account posted a video of assistant drum major Dalton Cararo pulling off an incredible baton-twirling stunt.
EDUCATION
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Reactions to UNC landing prized five-star recruit G.G. Jackson

The wait is finally over. After a long few weeks where UNC fans were teased by the idea of five-star recruit G.G. Jackson committing to the Tar Heels, the power forward ended his recruitment on Wednesday by pledging his commitment to the program. Hubert Davis and his staff have now landed the No. 1 player in the 2023 class to pair with fellow five-star guard Simeon Wilcher. It’s a great start for Davis who is coming off a run to the Final Four and will return four of those five starters. The future is certainly bright and now the Tar Heels will look to build on this. Following the commitment, there was plenty of reaction to the Tar Heels landing Jackson ranging from players to staff members, fans, and even the media. It’s a big moment for Davis and the Tar Heels, so we decided to take some of the best reactions we saw and put them together into one article. See the reactions below:   Former player and current staff member Brandon Robinsonhttps://twitter.com/BRob_4/status/1519394602071040003Jon Rothsteinhttps://twitter.com/JonRothstein/status/1519395161767391232BDahthttps://twitter.com/BDAHT/status/1519395708775931904Tate Frazierhttps://twitter.com/tatefrazier/status/1519393480337883136Jeff Borzellohttps://twitter.com/jeffborzello/status/1519393573636124672Armando Bacothttps://twitter.com/iget_buckets35/status/1519394545942863872UNC Basketball Twitter accounthttps://twitter.com/UNC_Basketball/status/1519393639079854083Caleb Lovehttps://twitter.com/caleb2love/status/151940284467107430511
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Illinois hoops loses junior forward to transfer

Illinois junior forward Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal. On Wednesday, 247Sports reported that Bosman-Verdonk entered his name into the portal and will begin searching for a new home outside Champaign. He played in 24 games last season and made 2 starts. The Fighting Illini...
CHAMPAIGN, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy