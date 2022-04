To trade around the world even decades ago, it was necessary to do a lot of work. A merchant had to build a huge number of brand branches, connect them with logistics networks, and hire a huge number of employees. With the development of e-commerce, all this has become redundant. It is enough to open a store on Amazon, and you will be able to trade all over the world with your goods. It remains only to find out how to create an Amazon storefront and start your profitable business activity.

