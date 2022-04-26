ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

Man gets 16 years for trafficking meth in Greenville Co.

By Bethany Fowler
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48HxCy_0fKyMQAE00

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was sentenced to 16 years in prison for trafficking methamphetamine in Greenville County.

According to the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit, Fred Allen Stewart, 46, pleaded guilty Monday to trafficking methamphetamine between 28 and 100 grams second office.

The solicitor’s office said on November 19, 2018, a concerned citizen called law enforcement about a man who was passed out in a vehicle on the wrong side of the road.

When law enforcement arrived on the scene, deputies found Stewart with 14.8 grams of meth on his lap and 13.93 grams of meth on the passenger seat.

During the search, deputies also found two scales, plastic baggies and drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle.

The judge sentenced Stewart to 16 years in the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 2

Related
WSPA 7News

4 more arrested in drug trafficking investigation

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Four more people are facing drug charges following an ongoing investigation in Buncombe County. We previously reported on February 18 that Dennis Gates Miller and Hope Elizabeth Baker were facing multiple gun and drug charges following a weeks-long investigation. According to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, Miller and Gates were […]
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WCBD Count on 2

2 former correctional officers charged after smuggling meth into Ridgeland prison

FLORENCE, S.C. (WCBD) – Two former SCDC correctional officers are facing time in federal prison after they allegedly conspired to distribute methamphetamine inside Ridgeland Correctional Institution. According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina, Joseph Bailey Jr. (29) and Xavier Capers (28) were both indicted after SCDC staff found a […]
RIDGELAND, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville County, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Greenville County, SC
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Methamphetamine#Greenville Co#Nexstar Media Inc
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
WSPA 7News

2 teens, 2 adults arrested with multiple charges

RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (WSPA) – Two teens and two adults were arrested Monday for multiple crimes. According to Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, the patrol division responded in the early morning to a reference of suspicious subjects in the area of Old Gilberttown Road. A deputy noticed a Dodge truck driving without their lights on, authorities said. […]
RUTHERFORDTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBTW News13

South Carolina woman accused of cashing stolen lottery tickets

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was arrested by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division for intent to defraud the South Carolina Educational Lottery. According to SLED, Judy Ann Hill turned in multiple stolen scratch-off lottery tickets from different games to three locations in Greenville and Newberry Counties: Lil’ Cricket #3842 on Nance Street in […]
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

Deputies: 2 arrested after finding drugs during house search

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Two people were arrested on drug charges Wednesday following a house search. According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Department, a lengthy investigation of Brian Michael Whitener for selling and distributing drugs led to a search warrant at a home on Gun Club Road in Bostic. Deputies said the Unified Narcotics […]
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
WSPA 7News

Wanted fugitive arrested after 18 months on the run

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A wanted fugitive was arrested Thursday in Gaffney. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old Corrensky Marchiz Thompson was arrested on Limestone Street around 2:30 p.m. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said the drone team had a drone above a downtown apartment building searching for Thompson. Thompson climbed out […]
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
WJCL

Baby boy surrendered under Daniel's Law at South Carolina hospital

GREENWOOD, S.C. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Officials in South Carolina say an infant was surrendered at a hospital under Daniel's Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act. It happened Sunday at Self Regional Medical Center in Greenwood County. The Caucasian baby boy was born on April...
GREENWOOD, SC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy