Man gets 16 years for trafficking meth in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was sentenced to 16 years in prison for trafficking methamphetamine in Greenville County.

According to the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit, Fred Allen Stewart, 46, pleaded guilty Monday to trafficking methamphetamine between 28 and 100 grams second office.

The solicitor’s office said on November 19, 2018, a concerned citizen called law enforcement about a man who was passed out in a vehicle on the wrong side of the road.

When law enforcement arrived on the scene, deputies found Stewart with 14.8 grams of meth on his lap and 13.93 grams of meth on the passenger seat.

During the search, deputies also found two scales, plastic baggies and drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle.

The judge sentenced Stewart to 16 years in the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.