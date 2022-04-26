ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Castle Rock, CO

Death ‘suspicious’ in Castle Rock house fire

By Nick Wills
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Avim_0fKyMHSv00

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KDVR) – Castle Rock Police have confirmed that one person has died and another was transferred to a nearby hospital after a fire broke out in a Castle Rock home.

Police are investigating the death as “suspicious.”

Following a second sweep of the residence, two dogs were discovered alive.

Smoke and fire were reported coming from a side window around 2:45 p.m. at a home on Dove Valley Place and the fire was extinguished by 3:15 p.m.

Breaking News Email Alerts: Sign up today

Castle Rock PD says it is working with the Castle Rock Fire Department because there are “multiple investigations ongoing.”

“There is an extensive crime scene taped off and we are asking the public to avoid the area,” CRPD said on Twitter.

The nearby Sage Canyon Elementary School was also under a “secure perimeter” status.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

1-Year-Old Colorado Girl Dies After Parents Allegedly Used, Sold Fentanyl In Their Home

BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – The district attorney for Broomfield and Adams counties Brian Mason says the biggest threat to his community right now is the drug fentanyl. (credit: CBS) “Fentanyl is the most lethal drug on the streets right now,” he says. “It’s one of the most lethal drugs that we have ever seen in our history.” Thursday was another reminder of just how much tragedy it can bring a family. Parents Alonzo Montoya and Nicole Casias were in an Adams County courtroom charged with fentanyl-related crimes and causing the death of their 1-year-old daughter. (credit: Brighton Police) According to the district attorney, the toddler died...
BRIGHTON, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Man trapped overnight after vehicle goes down embankment in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An elderly man was trapped in his vehicle all night after driving through a fence and crashing down an embankment. At around 7 a.m., Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to the call about a traffic accident at 555 E. Pikes Peak Ave. behind the Catalyst Campus. Officials believe the The post Man trapped overnight after vehicle goes down embankment in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Car crash early Saturday leaves two Pueblo teens dead

PUEBLO, Colo. — Two teens are dead following a car crash in Pueblo early Saturday morning. At approximately 2:24 a.m., Pueblo Police said a car traveling eastbound on the 4th Street bridge at Midtown lost control and collided with a second car. The Pueblo County Coroner has identified the two teens who died as 15-year-old […]
PUEBLO, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Accidents
City
Denver, CO
Castle Rock, CO
Accidents
Castle Rock, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Castle Rock, CO
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Crime Scene#Accident#Kdvr#Castle Rock Police#Castle Rock Pd#Crpd
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KXRM

Fire burning west of Monument

UPDATE (7:34 p.m.): The 320 Fire west of monument is 100% contained, according to the USFS. It burned approximately 0.25 acres. Firefighters remain on scene mopping up hotspots. EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The United States Forest Service (USFS) Pike-San Isabel has reported a half acre fire burning 6 miles west of Monument. The USFS […]
MONUMENT, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
KXRM

Here’s what fires are burning and where

COLORADO SPRINGS — Tuesday, several fires broke out across Southern Colorado that left first responders rushing to contain them and viewers working to learn more. Above is a map of which fires are still burning as of Wednesday morning. Below are links to FOX21’s previous coverage. Fort Lyon Fire Tuesday, the La Junta Fire Department […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Crime Stoppers searching for wanted street criminals

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Jonathan Thomas, 28, is described as a White male, 5’10”, 180 pounds, with a blonde hair and blue eyes. Thomas has a no bond warrant for Homicide which includes, Murder 1 – After Deliberation – Attempted. Elisa […]
PUEBLO, CO
OutThere Colorado

Charred bones found near Colorado campsite, same area where woman disappeared

UPDATE [4:10 PM]: Authorities have identified the remains that were found and determined that they were scattered intentionally by the family of the deceased. No foul play is suspected. Read more here. According to the Saguache County Sheriff's Office, possible human bones were found charred near North Crestone Campground, found along County Road 71 in Crestone. The bones appeared to be burnt or cremated and were mixed with ash. The...
CRESTONE, CO
CBS Denver

Evans Police Officers Involved In Deadly Shooting

EVANS, Colo. (CBS4)– Police officers in Evans were involved in a shooting on Tuesday afternoon. Officers were called to the area of 37th Street and 35th Avenue. Investigators say they first responded to a call at a home on 37th Street for a suspicious person who was reportedly armed. When officers arrived, they found the suspect armed who reportedly refused to cooperate with them. Officers deployed less lethal munitions, but were not successful in getting the suspect to surrender. They say the unidentified person was then shot by a single police officer. That suspect died at the hospital. Update | There is no longer a threat. Traffic has full access to the intersection and it is safe to re-enter the area. https://t.co/mkFJhMEdlH — EvansPD (@evans_pd) April 26, 2022 Police say there is no longer a threat and the public could access the area. No officers were hurt.
EVANS, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy