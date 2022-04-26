Death ‘suspicious’ in Castle Rock house fire

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KDVR) – Castle Rock Police have confirmed that one person has died and another was transferred to a nearby hospital after a fire broke out in a Castle Rock home.

Police are investigating the death as “suspicious.”

Following a second sweep of the residence, two dogs were discovered alive.

Smoke and fire were reported coming from a side window around 2:45 p.m. at a home on Dove Valley Place and the fire was extinguished by 3:15 p.m.

Castle Rock PD says it is working with the Castle Rock Fire Department because there are “multiple investigations ongoing.”

“There is an extensive crime scene taped off and we are asking the public to avoid the area,” CRPD said on Twitter.

The nearby Sage Canyon Elementary School was also under a “secure perimeter” status.

