Lumberton, MS

Lumberton alderman charged with simple assault, disturbing the peace

By WDAM Staff
WDAM-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Lumberton alderman was arrested this past weekend after allegedly attempting a citizen’s arrest. According to the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office,...

Lamar County, MS
Lamar County, MS
Lumberton, MS
