Action 9 investigates complaints about LG craft ice maker

CHARLOTTE — Several shoppers have turned to Action 9 after they bought a refrigerator for its craft ice maker, only to find out that part of the appliance does not work.

Some LG refrigerators have two ice makers — a standard one where you get ice and water, and a second one called a craft ice maker. The craft ice maker is in the bottom drawer and makes round ice cubes the size of golf balls.

Sue-Ellen Jordan says that about a month after she bought her refrigerator, the craft ice maker stopped making ice cubes. “It was frozen solid. It couldn’t do anything, and we started to get water into our freezer that was just freezing overnight,” she told Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke.

Round ice cube The craft ice maker in a LG refrigerator makes round ice cubes. (WSOC)

Jordan says she called LG and that the company replaced the ice maker; however, the replacement also did not work. “I was livid when that happened,” Jordan said.

She told Stoogenke she is on her third one and, at last check, it seems to be working.

Stoogenke found similar complaints online. One customer mentions ice getting stuck in ice maker while another person claims there’s “loud banging.” A third person said the ice does not drop.

Stoogenke has tried contacting LG multiple times, but the company did not respond in time for this report.

LG does include a two-minute video on troubleshooting for the craft ice maker specifically on its website.

If troubleshooting does not work, try complaining to both the store where you bought the refrigerator and the manufacturer. If that does not work, file a complaint with the Attorney General’s Office.

