Mom charged after baby nearly dies from starvation, sheriff’s office says

By Emily Van de Riet
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Gray News) – A 21-year-old mother in Florida is facing charges after her baby nearly died from starvation because she found feeding the child “annoying,” according to officials. The Baker County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that Haylee Kent was charged with...

KWQC

Deputy reunites with 1-year-old girl he saved from fire

ORLANDO, Fla. (Gray News) – A sheriff’s deputy in Florida was reunited with the baby he saved from a fire in a dramatic rescue that was caught on camera. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office posted photos on Facebook of Deputy William Puzynski reuniting with 1-year-old Sophia and her family.
Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
Troopers: Man fatally hit Knox County deputy in Henry County Friday

HENRY Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A Granite City man was Friday arrested after police say he fatally struck a Knox County deputy in Henry County while fleeing from police. Daylon K. Richardson, 22, is charged with two counts of murder, a Class M felony, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, a Class 2 Felony, and aggravated fleeing and alluding, a Class 4 felony.
2 Years Ago, She Disappeared On Mother's Day And Her Daughter Is Convinced That Her Neighbor Had Something To Do With It

It was May 10th, 2020 when 47-year-old Echo Lloyd vanished right out of her home located in Edwards, Missouri. Earlier that day, Echo's daughter Kelsey drove over to give her some Mother's Day presents consisting of flowers and a card. When her mom didn't answer the door, Kelsey placed her presents right there on Echo's porch. But 3 days later when Kelsey still had not heard from her mom, she reported her as missing. In the days between Kelsey going to her mom's house to deliver her presents and reporting her mom missing, Kelsey called her mom multiple times, though her mom never picked up...
Man dies in Kewanee from dog attack after protecting another dog

KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) - Kewanee Police and Fire departments found a man Monday who later died after being severely injured by a dog attack, according to a media release. Police say they responded to the 800 block of North Vine Street at about 12:34 a.m., where they found the 66-year-old man bleeding from severe wounds and not breathing. Paramedics on scene later declared the man dead.
Residents react to fallen Knox County deputy

KNOX COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC) - Many in Knox County are still processing the death of a Knox County deputy Friday morning. “We are just really heartbroken and shocked,” said Knox County State’s Attorney Jeremy Karlin. “It’s tragic. We got many phone calls just to see if we had...
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on attempted murder charge in Moline

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen him?. Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of 23-year-old Edgar Alonzo-Rosales. Alonzo-Rosales is charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and reckless discharge of a firearm. Police said on...
