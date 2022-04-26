How you can dispose of no longer needed prescription drugs

For those who have expired or no longer needed prescription drugs, those in Tennessee can dispose of them Saturday.

The take-back event happens from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in several counties across the state.

“We have an incredible opportunity to prevent drug misuse by removing prescription medications from our homes, but we also have a real chance to save lives by talking to our young people about the dangers of prescription drug misuse," Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services Commissioner Marie Williams said. "Pills purchased through a social media app or passed around at a party could have life-changing consequences, and parents can influence their child’s decisions just by having a conversation."

Last fall, nearly 17,000 pounds of medicine were collected.