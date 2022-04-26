ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

How you can dispose of no longer needed prescription drugs

By Emily West
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xuLpV_0fKyKnaT00

For those who have expired or no longer needed prescription drugs, those in Tennessee can dispose of them Saturday.

The take-back event happens from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in several counties across the state.

“We have an incredible opportunity to prevent drug misuse by removing prescription medications from our homes, but we also have a real chance to save lives by talking to our young people about the dangers of prescription drug misuse," Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services Commissioner Marie Williams said. "Pills purchased through a social media app or passed around at a party could have life-changing consequences, and parents can influence their child’s decisions just by having a conversation."

Last fall, nearly 17,000 pounds of medicine were collected.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Local
Tennessee Health
WTVC

Tennessee doctors investigating 'acute hepatitis of unknown origin' in children

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Doctors in Tennessee are investigating what is causing a mysterious liver disease in children. Doctors at Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital in Nashville are investigating a high number of cases across the globe of severe inflammation of the liver. The illness has been identified as an "acute hepatitis of unknown origin" affecting children, some with no underlying health conditions. At least some of the 169 cases worldwide have needed liver transplants and one has died.
NASHVILLE, TN
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

25K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy