With overwhelming support, both houses of the Connecticut legislature on Wednesday approved an incentive package for Stratford helicopter manufacturer Sikorsky Aircraft. The deal, negotiated between parent company Lockheed Martin and Gov. Ned Lamont and announced last month, would provide up to $75 million in sales-and-use and other tax credits to Sikorsky if the company wins a pair of contracts it’s bidding to build helicopters for the U.S. Army. If only one of the contracts is secured, the state incentive would be up to $50 million.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO