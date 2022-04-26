ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

MISSING PERSON: Monroe Police searching for missing teen

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
cenlanow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department is asking for assistance in...

www.cenlanow.com

MyArkLaMiss

Monroe Police asks for public’s help identifying person wanted in connection to an Armed Robbery and Burglary

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Monroe Police Department, officers need the public’s help to identify a person who is wanted for questioning in the same incident as Josiah Williams. If anyone has any information about Williams’ location or can identify the individual pictured above, contact the Monroe Police Department at (318)-329-2600 or Crime […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe Police arrests 5 in gang-related shooting

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— In this week’s Ark-La-Miss Most Wanted, NBC 10’s Chelsea Monae highlights a crime with multiple suspects and how authorities wouldn’t stop until everyone involved was arrested. Authorities were investigating what they describe as a gang-related shooting that happened in Monroe. Three individuals had already been arrested, but two were still on the […]
MONROE, LA
rolling out

Black autistic teen and sister attacked by police (video)

A 14-year-old Black teen with autism was attacked by New York police officers while he was waiting for his siblings to finish checking out at a Target store on April 18. Video shows the Black teenage boy being tackled to the ground by deputies. His sister can be heard in the background yelling “Get off of my brother! What are you doing?”
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana grandmother, mother booked for murder after forcing 4-year-old to drink alcohol, police say

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge Police Department arrested a grandmother and mother after a 4-year-old was found unresponsive in the 12000 block of Wallis Street on Thursday morning. BRPD arrested 28-year-old Kadjah Record and 53-year-old Roxanne Record for the death of 4-year-old China Record. During the investigation, officials learned that the grandmother forced […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
MyArkLaMiss

Convicted felon arrested again in Louisiana, investigation concludes with seizure of cocaine, money, pistol and more

ANGIE, La. (BRPROUD) – A resident in Washington Parish is facing multiple charges after an investigation led by the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force. Osric Merrell Hines, 44, was arrested on Monday, March 28. The results of the investigation allowed law enforcement to obtain an arrest warrant and search warrant. “Task Force detectives, […]
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Arkansas woman killed in night club shooting

FORREST CITY, Ark. — A woman was killed early Sunday morning when gunfire rang out inside a busy night club. Investigators said 31-year-old Shaquenna Wilson was shot inside the “50/50 Club” in Forrest City, Arkansas. Her sister, Bianca Anderson, is beside herself with grief. “She didn’t deserve to die like that,” Anderson said. “We gonna […]
FORREST CITY, AR
MyArkLaMiss

Arkansas police officer fired after allegedly trying to buy drugs

WYNNE, Ark. – – A Wynne, Arkansas police officer is off the job after investigators say committed a crime. They say 36-year-old Candace Cole tried to buy drugs while off-duty in the Woodruff County area Monday.  Wynne police found out about the alleged incident and referred the case to the First Judicial District Drug Task […]
WYNNE, AR
BigCountryHomepage

Three more arrested in capital murder investigation

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) has made three additional arrests on the ongoing capital murder investigation of a 37-year-old man. Nallely Belmares, Josias Hernandez and Juan Duñes were arrested in connection to the kidnapping and murder of Teodoro Martinez. According to a post by Sheriff Eddie Guerra, the three […]

