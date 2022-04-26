Police are still looking for an Orangeburg woman who has been missing since March

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell is asking for help locating a person who may have information on a carjacking. “This individual may have information on a carjacking that happened at a gas station in Springfield,” Ravenell said. “Shortly after this happened, there was an attempted carjacking near Orangeburg we believe is connected.”
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
A juvenile has been arrested in connection with the death of Lily Peters, the 10-year-old girl whose body was found Monday morning in a wooded area in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, police said in a press conference on Tuesday evening. "Earlier this evening we arrested a juvenile suspect in this case,"...
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police have arrested three people in connection to the shooting death of a beloved Florence high school football player. Police announced on Monday afternoon that they took 20-year-old Tai’yuan Jackson of Effingham into custody. He has been charged him with murder, three counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, unlawful carry of a handgun and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two women are accused of theft after they allegedly stole several items from a friend’s apartment that one was staying in without permission. According to the Charleston Police, Melissa Dzienny (39) and Franchesca Camarda (35) are both facing burglary charges. A report reads that the victim had just recently been released […]
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A 17-year-old has been arrested following a shootout that left three teenagers dead on Tuesday night in Rock Hill. Police have arrested Ahmik Coleman and issued two murder warrants against him. He will be charged as an adult. Coleman was sitting in the passenger seat...
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation near Pembroke. The sheriff’s office announced that deputies, criminal investigators and crime scene investigators are at the scene of a “deceased male” at the 8800 block of NC 72 West. No other information was immediately available. Count on News13 for […]
SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – One South Carolina man has been arrested for lottery fraud. According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) Willie Lee Moses, II, 36, of Columbia, was arrested on Monday for three counts of Intent to Defraud, Counterfeit or Alter Game Tickets. According to the arrest warrant, the tickets were previously […]
A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
CAYCE, S.C. (WCBD)- SLED has identified a man involved in the murder-suicide that killed Cayce Police officer, Roy Andrew “Drew” Barr on Sunday. According to the Cayce Police Department, officers responded to a domestic disturbance report at a Rossmore Road home just after 2:30 a.m. Shots fired from inside the house led to the death of […]
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were taken to the hospital Wednesday morning in Florence after two cars collided and one of them caught fire, police said. Florence police said a red Ford Focus had a brake problem while headed east on Pamplico Highway. The driver swerved through a convenience store parking lot to avoid […]
Editor’s note: The story has been updated to correct the spelling of Rajae Quick. FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The coroner has identified two people who were killed Tuesday afternoon after a fight inside a car led to a gunfight. Shavaris McShan, 27, and Rajae Quick, 27, both of Florence, were killed, according to Florence County […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An 11-year-old died Sunday in a shooting, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. It happened Sunday morning on Glendale School Road in the Scranton area, deputies said. The 11-year-old died of a gunshot wound. Their identity has not been released. Two people are detained in connection with the incident, […]
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Four people — including two minors — died in four different shootings over two days across Florence County. In the most-recent shooting, two people were taken into custody on Sunday after an 11-year-old was killed in Scranton, a spokesman for the Florence County Sheriff’s office said. Early Saturday, 17-year-old Dairyont’ae Shaw […]
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities are investigating after a driver crashed into the garage at a York County home Monday afternoon. Channel 9′s Tina Terry learned Tuesday that a family was outside the home moments before the crash happened. [ ALSO READ: York County councilman ‘not optimistic’ on...
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Video shows the terrifying moments for shoppers and workers at a Chester County Walmart when a man pulled out a gun and pointed it at a woman on the ground, police said. The incident happened Friday night at the store on J.A. Cochran Bypass near...
