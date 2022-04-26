ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orangeburg, SC

Police are still looking for an Orangeburg woman who has been missing since March

WLTX.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShe's 32-year-old Tiara Schneider. Police say she...

www.wltx.com

Comments / 3

Related
WIS-TV

Law enforcement looking for person connected to Orangeburg carjacking

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell is asking for help locating a person who may have information on a carjacking. “This individual may have information on a carjacking that happened at a gas station in Springfield,” Ravenell said. “Shortly after this happened, there was an attempted carjacking near Orangeburg we believe is connected.”
ORANGEBURG, SC
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
WMBF

Myrtle Beach police make arrests in shooting death of 17-year-old Florence high school football player

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police have arrested three people in connection to the shooting death of a beloved Florence high school football player. Police announced on Monday afternoon that they took 20-year-old Tai’yuan Jackson of Effingham into custody. He has been charged him with murder, three counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, unlawful carry of a handgun and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Orangeburg, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Orangeburg, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Couple arrested for stealing almost $14K worth of items from friend’s West Ashley apartment

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two women are accused of theft after they allegedly stole several items from a friend’s apartment that one was staying in without permission. According to the Charleston Police, Melissa Dzienny (39) and Franchesca Camarda (35) are both facing burglary charges. A report reads that the victim had just recently been released […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WBTV

Suspect arrested in Rock Hill homicide that left three dead Tuesday night

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A 17-year-old has been arrested following a shootout that left three teenagers dead on Tuesday night in Rock Hill. Police have arrested Ahmik Coleman and issued two murder warrants against him. He will be charged as an adult. Coleman was sitting in the passenger seat...
WBTW News13

Death investigation underway in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation near Pembroke. The sheriff’s office announced that deputies, criminal investigators and crime scene investigators are at the scene of a “deceased male” at the 8800 block of NC 72 West. No other information was immediately available. Count on News13 for […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Chevy Cobalt
WJBF

South Carolina man arrested for lottery fraud

SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – One South Carolina man has been arrested for lottery fraud. According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) Willie Lee Moses, II, 36, of Columbia, was arrested on Monday for three counts of Intent to Defraud, Counterfeit or Alter Game Tickets. According to the arrest warrant, the tickets were previously […]
SUMTER, SC
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
WBTW News13

Crash in Florence ends with car on fire, 2 taken to hospital

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were taken to the hospital Wednesday morning in Florence after two cars collided and one of them caught fire, police said. Florence police said a red Ford Focus had a brake problem while headed east on Pamplico Highway. The driver swerved through a convenience store parking lot to avoid […]
FLORENCE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBTW News13

‘Can’t afford to buy our way out of this problem’: 4 killed in weekend shootings across Florence County

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Four people — including two minors — died in four different shootings over two days across Florence County. In the most-recent shooting, two people were taken into custody on Sunday after an 11-year-old was killed in Scranton, a spokesman for the Florence County Sheriff’s office said. Early Saturday, 17-year-old Dairyont’ae Shaw […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

SC man arrested for cashing in stolen lottery tickets

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A Columbia man was arrested this week for alleged lottery fraud. Warrants from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division show Willie Lee Moses II, 36, attempted to turn in two stolen scratch-off lottery tickets on August 30 at a convenience store in Columbia. Investigators say the tickets were previously stolen during […]
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy