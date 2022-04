DALLAS (AP) — Trevor Reed’s nearly three-year imprisonment by Russia ended Wednesday when he walked off a Russian plane and onto an American one. The Marine veteran’s release was half of an unexpected U.S.-Russia prisoner swap that came despite high tension between the two countries. It saw the U.S. turn over a convicted Russian drug trafficker for the 30-year-old Texan who has maintained his innocence after being convicted on what a U.S. official decried as “laughable” evidence.

