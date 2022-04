Waco’s animal shelter has been waiving adoption fees for the last two weeks and is keeping that temporary approach in place in a push to free up space for more dogs. The shelter is just past capacity, with 211 dogs there as of Tuesday, said Kandi Hillyer, who took over as director for the local Humane Society chapter last month. Two weeks ago the shelter put out messages stating it was calling a “Code Red,” a call that has helped the shelter lower its numbers in the past. Since the call went out, only about 5% of the shelter’s dogs have been adopted out each day while more continue to arrive.

WACO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO