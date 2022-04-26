ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester City wins close battle over Real Madrid

By Braulio Perez
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Football fans across the globe were treated to an unreal showing on Tuesday night, as Manchester City and Real Madrid played an all-time classic. In the end, MCFC...

The Guardian

Newcastle v Liverpool: match preview

If Liverpool are to stumble in their pursuit of Manchester City then it would not be completely surprising if it came at St James’ Park. Eddie Howe – with the help of a considerable amount of money – has transformed Newcastle from relegation fodder to the Premier League’s most upwardly mobile team. Four wins on the spin has lifted them to ninth and they are an even tougher proposition at home where they have won their past six. That is unlikely to prove too daunting for a Liverpool side boosted by the news of Jürgen Klopp’s contract extension and who have won 13 of their past 14 in the league – the only blip a 2-2 draw with City – while going unbeaten since 28 December. Stephen Hollis.
The Independent

Karim Benzema explains Panenka penalty decision against Manchester City

Karim Benzema has explained that his remarkable ‘Panenka’ penalty to keep Real Madrid alive in their Champions League semi-final tie against Manchester City was all down to “mental confidence”. With Real Madrid trailing 4-2 at the Etihad, Benzema stepped up to the spot after Aymeric Laporte conceded a penalty for handball late on and duly chipped Ederson with a dinked kick down the middle of the goal. The penalty was Benzema’s second goal of the game and his ninth Champions League goal in five knockout games and means Real Madrid will only trail by one goal ahead of next week’s...
Yardbarker

Serie A club wants 60m euros for Juventus target

Nicolo Zaniolo could be on the move in the next transfer window as he shines for AS Roma in Serie A and in Europe. The Italy international has recovered from two serious injuries, and he is now one of the finest players in the Italian top flight. Juventus always wants...
The Independent

Manchester United vs Chelsea predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of the Premier League fixture tonight

Manchester United will welcome Chelsea to Old Trafford in the Premier League on Thursday evening.Cristiano Ronaldo is set to play once again for the club and has been impressive this season despite being in a team which hasn’t found form. And though the Portuguese star has scored some beautiful goals for the team, it’s thought new permanent manager Erik ten Hag doesn’t want to feature him in his side next season.Netherlands legend Marco van Basten has warned him not to exclude Ronaldo. “Ronaldo is a player who does his own thing, but as long as he delivers, you have to...
The Independent

Man United vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League result and final score as Cristiano Ronaldo salvages point

Cristiano Ronaldo’s fifth goal in three games salvaged a point for Manchester United in a 1-1 draw against Chelsea on Thursday that further damaged his team’s chances of a top-four finish in the Premier League.Ronaldo ran onto a ball over the Chelsea defense from Nemanja Matic and delivered a clinical finish in the 62nd minute, two minutes after Marcos Alonso gave the visitors the lead.Reece James later curled a shot against the post for Chelsea, which dominated the first half but found United goalkeeper David de Gea in fine form.With only three games left to play in the league, United stayed in sixth place — five points behind fourth-place Arsenal and having played two matches more than its rival for Champions League qualification.Tottenham is between the two teams, in the fifth spot, with three more points than United and two games in hand.Chelsea consolidated third place and is six points above Arsenal.Ronaldo came into the game having scored a hat trick against Norwich and another goal against Arsenal in his previous two games.On 17 goals, Ronaldo is tied with Son Heung-min in second place in the Premier League scoring chart behind Mohamed Salah.
Yardbarker

Manchester United make contact with €40m-valued Juventus star

Manchester United are one of four Premier League clubs to make contact with Juventus star Paulo Dybala’s entourage, according to reports. The Argentinian forward is set to leave the Serie A club this summer after running down his contract. Dybala is Juventus most important player and he dealt the...
SPORTbible

Fan In Feyenoord Section Trolled Marseille Supporters By Wearing Paris Saint-Germain Merchandise, Celebrated Wildly After Goal

A fan in the Feyenoord section trolled Marseille supporters by unveiling Paris Saint-Germain merchandise and celebrating wildly in front of them during Thursday night's five-goal thriller. Feyenoord beat Marseille 3-2 in the Europa Conference League semi-final first leg at De Kuip, with the second strike from Cyriel Dessers ensuring the...
Community Policy