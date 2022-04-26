Car chase ends in fiery crash in Semmes

SEMMES, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Mobile County Sheriff’s deputies chased what they believe is a stolen vehicle down Moffett Road in Semmes Tuesday afternoon. The car veered off the roadway and crashed into the ditch where it burst into flames. The driver was taken into custody, according to a news release.

MCSO said in a news release that the chase started Tuesday, April 26, at about 1:45 p.m. The deputy called off the chase as it headed into traffic and school zones and the car got away.

Deputies found the car burning in the ditch on Moffett Road just north of the MCSO Northside sub-station. The driver and a passenger both fled the vehicle.

Deputies found the driver hiding in a nearby dumpster. The passenger, who is a juvenile, was found in woods near where the car wrecked. Both are in custody.

A WKRG News 5 viewer sent video of the fiery wreck. That viewer rolled up to the scene not long after the wreck. “It’s crazy, we’re trying to figure out what in the world caused the car to catch on fire, said Steve Holmes, who shot the video. He added, “one of those deals you’re lucky no other car involved, head-on or what I would assume. Because right there on Moffett it’s only two-lane. “

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.