ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Semmes, AL

Car chase ends in fiery crash in Semmes

By Tom Ingram, Nicolette Schleisman
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cp0gg_0fKyIYMs00

SEMMES, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Mobile County Sheriff’s deputies chased what they believe is a stolen vehicle down Moffett Road in Semmes Tuesday afternoon. The car veered off the roadway and crashed into the ditch where it burst into flames. The driver was taken into custody, according to a news release.

MCSO said in a news release that the chase started Tuesday, April 26, at about 1:45 p.m. The deputy called off the chase as it headed into traffic and school zones and the car got away.

1 arrested after short car chase in Mobile

Deputies found the car burning in the ditch on Moffett Road just north of the MCSO Northside sub-station. The driver and a passenger both fled the vehicle.

Deputies found the driver hiding in a nearby dumpster. The passenger, who is a juvenile, was found in woods near where the car wrecked. Both are in custody.

A WKRG News 5 viewer sent video of the fiery wreck. That viewer rolled up to the scene not long after the wreck. “It’s crazy, we’re trying to figure out what in the world caused the car to catch on fire, said Steve Holmes, who shot the video. He added, “one of those deals you’re lucky no other car involved, head-on or what I would assume. Because right there on Moffett it’s only two-lane. “

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 4

Related
WKRG News 5

1 arrested after short car chase in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Department confirmed one person was arrested after a car chase pursuit Monday night. It started as a traffic stop. MPD said officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at Amsterdam and Wexford Street around 8:14 p.m. When officers made contact with the driver, Terrell Smith, 38, he immediately […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man killed in crash near Pensacola Country Club

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Highway Patrol responded to a crash that killed one person Tuesday morning. The crash happened after a man traveling along Barrancas Avenue crossed several lanes, veered off the road and struck a tree, according to a news release from the FHP. The impact of the hit caused the car […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD identifies man killed in I-65 crash

UPDATE: The Mobile Police Department has identified the victim of a deadly crash Friday morning that blocked the northbound lanes of Interstate 65 for several hours. Michael Gulley, 26, was struck and killed around 5:40 a.m. on I-65 between Airport Boulevard and Dauphin Street, authorities said. According to police, three...
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mobile County, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Semmes, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Semmes, AL
Mobile County, AL
Crime & Safety
WKRG News 5

Missing man crashes in Okaloosa Co., found the next day

LAUREL HILL, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Highway Patrol said a missing 72-year-old man was found after a crash off Highway 602 Thursday, April 27. Donnie Barrow was reported missing by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday in the Laurel Hill area. FHP believes the crash happened at about 4:30 p.m. before an officer found him […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Chase#Mobile County Sheriff#Mobile Deputies#Mcso Northside#Wkrg News
The Independent

2 Alabama men charged after 'takeover' of Florida beach town

Two Alabama men are accused of inciting or encouraging a riot after authorities said messages were spread online encouraging the spring break “takeover” of a Florida beach town, authorities said.More than 160 people were arrested, about 75 illegal guns were confiscated and several businesses closed during a wild weekend late last month in Panama City Beach, police said.Social media influencers and others promoted “Panamaniac” on Facebook and other social media platforms, authorities said.Demarion Ty’Quan Cooper, 20 and Rashad Boyce Glasper, 25, were arrested Thursday at their homes in the Alabama cities of Troy and Wetumpka, police said.“Law enforcement determined...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
The Independent

Mother arrested for killing two children tells police ‘I don’t want them’

A 41-year-old mother accused of killing her two children allegedly told investigators she did not “want them”, police have said. Odette Lysse Joassaint was taken into custody on Tuesday night at her apartment in Little Haiti, Miami-Dade County, following a number of cold 911 calls. When officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department turned up at the building, a three-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl were found deceased.Both children were lying in a prone position on the bed with their arms, legs and necks tied-up, a police report said. Life-saving attempts were made but they were pronounced dead.It was revealed on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WKRG News 5

Fight over payment at nail store, Mobile Police say

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Department said a fight broke out over someone not paying at a local nail store on Tuesday afternoon. MPD says officers responded to Essential Nail and Spa on Old Pascagoula Road around 12:05 p.m. in reference to an assault. When officers arrived they discovered a female subject and the […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile woman accused of not paying bill, hits employee with car

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested one woman after she allegedly ran over a restaurant employee after skipping out on her bill. Sharda Winston, 31, was arrested after officers were called Bamboo Steakhouse at Cody Road for a robbery.  Officers determined that Winston and her children ate at the Steakhouse, but only paid for […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy