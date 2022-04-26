ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two men arrested after waiving a gun around Santa Cruz

By Ricardo Tovar
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 3 days ago
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Santa Cruz Police said they arrested two men after the driver was seen waving a gun around the city inside a Mercury sedan.

Police said they conducted a high-risk traffic stop and then removed and safely detained Joseph Rascon, 19, and Robert Odrain, 26, both from Santa Cruz County.

Officers said they found an AR-15 rifle and a pistol, loaded with extended magazines. A "significant amount" of narcotics was also found and brass knuckles.

Both suspects were arrested and charged with multiple felony gun and narcotics charges.

The post Two men arrested after waiving a gun around Santa Cruz appeared first on KION546 .

