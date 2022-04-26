ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Raiders Third-Round Possibilities, Part 18

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's now only four days until the Las Vegas Raiders will be on the clock starting in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. There remain many directions the team could go, whether for need or the best player available. Houston defensive tackle Logan Hall is a player...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

This Trade Between Packers and Seahawks Sends Pro Bowl WR to Green Bay

DK Metcalf has been at the center of trade talks all off-season long. With Seattle in the middle of a likely rebuild, paying DK Metcalf top of market value wouldn’t make sense for them. Limiting as much future cap hits as possible are what teams who are currently rebuilding try to manage. What these teams also try to do is build up as much draft capital as possible. The Seahawks have already done that with Russell Wilson, however they could double down with DK Metcalf.
Yardbarker

Cowboys LOOK: CeeDee Lamb NFL Draft Girlfriend Video Going Viral

Memorable moments from the NFL Draft? CeeDee Lamb remembers. The first round of the 2022 NFL Draft is about to kick off, and some folks are having fun - via the official Twitter Sports page - with video memories. And yes, when the page asked fans to name the most...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

NFL Analyst: Packers Trade up with Texans For 13th Overall Pick

NFL Draft day is here! The day all NFL fans have been waiting for all off-season is upon us. With this being said, Green Bay has specific priorities going into the Draft. Wide receiver being atop the list of needs for the 2022 NFL season. Ryan Wilson of NFL Network predicts that Green Bay get aggressive and goes after pick #13.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Houston, TX
Sports
Yardbarker

Bears’ Past NFL Draft Trades Place Ryan Poles in a Tough Predicament

Over the last several years, the Bears have a poor track record of coughing up draft picks and not seeing much in return. Ryan Pace frequently traded up to select players he wanted while simultaneously costing the organization future draft capital. While the book is still open on Justin Fields, this strategy rarely worked the way Pace intended.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Yankees receive great news regarding their struggling slugger

The New York Yankees are coming off back-to-back wins against the Baltimore Orioles and have strung together a five-game winning streak, winning seven of their last eight games in total. The Bombers have finally hit their stride offensively thanks to a bit more continuity from their sluggers. One of the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Jazz Choke at Home, Lose Game 6 & Series to Mavs

And just like that, the Utah Jazz's season is over. Despite fans holding onto hope that Donovan Mitchell and the Jazz could overcome Monday night's historically bad showing and bounce back at home to tie the series back up, the Dallas Mavericks prevailed in Game 6, 98-96. Game 6 started...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silver And Black#Chess Piece#American Football#The Las Vegas Raiders#Pro Football Focus
Yardbarker

Broncos Strike Deal with AFC Foe, Trade Out of Day 2

The Broncos put a bow atop Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft ... by surrendering its scheduled selection. Denver sent its No. 96 overall pick to the Colts for No. 179 and Indianapolis' third-round choice in 2023. This was the second trade struck by the Broncos on Friday evening....
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

What does A.J. Brown bring to the Eagles offense?

It hasn’t been a full 24 hours yet but you can still feel the electricity around the city of Philadelphia. The team went into the NFL Draft with huge needs on the defensive line and in the WR group. They left the first round with both positions being re-enforced with difference-makers for years to come, and star wideout A.J Brown joining Sirianni’s offense.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Dolphins Select Georgia LB With First Pick

After patiently waiting their turn in the 2022 NFL draft, the Miami Dolphins finally made their selection late Friday night and they settled on a speedy linebacker from one of the all-time best defenses in college football history. With the 102nd selection, the Dolphins drafted Channing Tindall from the University...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
Yardbarker

NFL Draft Will Reveal Steelers’ Confidence In Mitch Trubisky

The 2022 NFL Draft is nearly here. Fans and college players are waiting to see which teams draft which players during the three-day event. It will ultimately show the confidence level the Pittsburgh Steelers have with quarterback Mitch Trubisky. Some fans see Pittsburgh drafting a quarterback in the first round.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chess
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Las Vegas Raiders
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Montgomery Advertiser

How experts graded Auburn football's only player taken in 2022 NFL Draft

Auburn football's 2022 NFL Draft class was as small as one would expect for a team that finished in sixth place in the SEC West last season. (Maybe that should be reassuring compared to the last-place LSU Tigers, whose 10 draft picks exposed the extent of their under-performance.) And like Auburn's draft class, the lone player is small in size. Roger McCreary was selected No. 35 overall by the Tennessee Titans. It was the first time since 2013 that...
AUBURN, AL
The Associated Press

Top 4 picks for Cowboys match positions with biggest losses

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The four positions with the most significant losses for the Dallas Cowboys this offseason matched the club’s first four picks in the draft. Tulsa offensive lineman Tyler Smith was the first-round choice with Dallas looking to replace two starters up front. Edge rusher Sam Williams of Mississippi went in the second round after free agent Randy Gregory unexpectedly picked Denver.
FRISCO, TX
Yardbarker

Cardinals reliever hopped outfield fence to join fight in awesome video

Giovanny Gallegos sniffed a fight and didn’t waste a second trying to get involved in the action. Gallegos’ St. Louis Cardinals were involved in a bench-clearing incident during their 10-5 win over the New York Mets on Wednesday (video here). As soon as the benches started to clear, those in St. Louis’ bullpen started to make their way to the bullpen gate.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Louisville Officially Announces Addition of Forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield

LOUISVILLE, Ky - The Louisville men's basketball program has officially added former Tennessee forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, as he has signed a financial aid agreement to play with the Cardinals, the program announced Thursday. "Brandon is truly one of the most gifted young versatile forwards in college basketball," first-year head coach...
LOUISVILLE, KY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Several Aggie football prospects go undrafted

The NFL draft has come and gone, and the Aggies had four players drafted. Kenyon Green #15 Overall – Houston Texans DeMarvin Leal #84 Overall – Pittsburgh Steelers Michael Clemons #117 Overall – New York Jets Isaiah Spiller #123 Overall – Los Angeles Chargers It’s a good weekend for the Aggies, with all four draftees landing in the top 125 picks, but unfortunately, there were several Aggies who were viewed as draftable who weren’t selected and will be on the undrafted free agent market. Aaron Hansford – Linebacker Leon O’Neal – Safety Jayden Peavy – Defensive Lineman Jalen Wydermyer – Tight End It won’t take long for us to find out where these Aggie greats land, so keep an eye on Aggies Wire for all the updates for where you can root for these guys in the NFL. Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Joey on Twitter: @JoeyIckes
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy