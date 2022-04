Turkey has issued a harsh and widely condemned verdict against a respected philanthropist who earned the ire of president Recep Tayyip Erdogan with his alleged involvement in anti-government events years ago.But the aggravated life sentence imposed on Osman Kavala, 64, and lengthy sentences on seven others by an Istanbul court late on Monday may have less to do with their past actions than with Turkey’s future.Crucial 2023 presidential elections are on the horizon. A weakened Mr Erdogan will face off against an emboldened and increasingly popular opposition. The life sentence against Mr Kavala, charged with attempting to overthrow the...

ADVOCACY ・ 2 DAYS AGO