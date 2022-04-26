ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lisbon, ME

Lisbon man sentenced to 4.5 years in prison for manslaughter

 3 days ago
PORTLAND, Maine — A driver who crashed into bleachers at a youth baseball game, killing a 76-year-old man, pleaded guilty to manslaughter, driving under the influence and reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon on...

Sand Hills Express

MS-13 gang leader sentenced to life in prison

▶ Watch Video: The history of MS-13, from El Salvador to the U.S. A leader of MS-13 has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted last year of multiple charges, including murder and conspiracy to commit murder, the Department of Justice announced Friday. MS-13, or La Mara Salvatrucha, is one of the largest gangs in the world and has been referred to by former Attorney General Bill Barr as “a death cult.”
NECN

Woman Seriously Injured in Maine Shooting

A woman was seriously injured in an early-morning shooting in Lewiston, Maine, on Thursday. Police said a 24-year-old woman was shot on Arch Avenue shortly before 1:30 a.m., News Center Maine reports. The woman was taken to an area hospital, and police said she was listed in serious condition. There...
Two arrested for murder of 43-year-old Perry woman

PERRY, Maine — Two people were arrested Friday and charged with murder in connection with the death of 43-year-old Kimberly Neptune, whose body was found in Perry on April 21. Donnell J. Dana, 38, and Kailie A. Brackett, 38, both of Perry, were arrested during a traffic stop on...
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Driver wanted after fleeing traffic stop in Brockton, dragging police officer

BROCKTON, Mass. — Police are still searching for a driver they say drove off from a traffic stop in Brockton, resulting in a large-scale search through several communities. Brockton Police say 36-year-old Jeffrey Monteiro was pulled over at 12:15 p.m. on Custer Street. When Monteiro was ordered to get out of the car, he sped off, dragging the officer for a few feet, according to police.
Kool AM

Body Found On Maine Riverbank Identified

According to WABI TV, authorities have announced the identity of a body found along the banks of the Penobscot River in Orrington. The body of 28 year old Loren Wadas-Kelly, of Bucksport, was found near the public boat launch on Monday afternoon. She had been with her husband, Levi Kelly,...
MassLive.com

Eric Waite, domestic violence suspect from Maine, found living on sailboat off coast of Massachusetts, state police say

A domestic violence suspect from Maine was found living on a sailboat that was “given to him” off the coast of Massachusetts, Massachusetts State Police said. Eric Waite, 52, was charged with domestic violence and terrorizing in Maine. He was near the mouth of the Acushnet River, between Fairhaven and New Bedford, when police arrested him Tuesday.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Violent fugitive wanted in Maine arrested at Encore Casino

EVERETT, Mass. — Massachusetts State Police arrested a violent fugitive wanted in Maine at the Encore casino early Friday morning. State Police Special Tactical Operations Team arrested Jeremey N. Sanchez, 23, of Lowell, just before 7 a.m. after state troopers and Maine police developed information that put Sanchez at the Encore Casino hotel late Thursday night.
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
94.9 HOM

The Most Stereotypical Massachusetts Driver Was Seen on the Maine Turnpike

Usually between Memorial Day Weekend and Labor Day Weekend, drivers and especially out-of-state license plates are seen scattered all over the Maine Turnpike since Vacationland is such a destination during the summer months, especially on weekends. However, even off-season and during the work week, people (and license plates) from away are seen making their way up and down the Turnpike on the daily (myself included, since I drive up from New Hampshire every morning).
