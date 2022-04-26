BPD needs public’s help locating a robbery suspect

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for an armed robbery of a gas station in South Bakersfield on March 15.

The incident occurred at approximately 1:16 a.m. at a Fastrip located at 1640 South Chester Ave. During the robbery, the male suspect fired a handgun, but no one was injured.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his late teens to mid 20s with short black hair, 5 feet 11 inches, and 180 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Isaac Aleman at 661-327-7111.

