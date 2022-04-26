ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

BPD needs public’s help locating a robbery suspect

By Jocelyn Sandusky
KGET
KGET
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34oN3A_0fKyFtAs00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for an armed robbery of a gas station in South Bakersfield on March 15.

The incident occurred at approximately 1:16 a.m. at a Fastrip located at 1640 South Chester Ave. During the robbery, the male suspect fired a handgun, but no one was injured.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his late teens to mid 20s with short black hair, 5 feet 11 inches, and 180 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Isaac Aleman at 661-327-7111.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 1

Related
KGET

2 wanted for shoplifting at Gosford Road Walmart: police

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two woman are wanted for shoplifting at the Walmart on Gosford Road, police said. Surveillance images have been released of the women, described as Black and wearing prescription glasses, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective A. Orozco at 661-852-7007 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Woman arrested after bank robbery in Tulare, police say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman suspected of robbing a bank earlier this week has now been arrested, according to the Tulare Police Department. Around 1:45 p.m. Monday, officers were called out to a Wells Fargo location on Tulare Avenue for a report of a robbery. When officers arrived, they say they learned a […]
TULARE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bakersfield, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KGET

BPD investigates deadly stabbing in Planz Park

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Thursday, officers with the Bakersfield Police Department responded to reports of a stabbing at Planz Park around 4:07 p.m. When they arrived on scene, officers said they found a suffering from what appeared to be stab wounds. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment where he later died due […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Bpd#Hispanic#Nexstar Media Inc
KTLA

Coroner IDs L.A. boy whose body was recovered from Kern River

A 9-year-old boy from Los Angeles whose body was recovered last week from the Kern River has been identified, KTLA’s sister station KGET reports. The body of Jemih Emil Reddick was found around noon on April 7 near Keyesville, according to coroner’s officials. He had been missing five days. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
ABC Big 2 News

Three more arrested in capital murder investigation

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) has made three additional arrests on the ongoing capital murder investigation of a 37-year-old man. Nallely Belmares, Josias Hernandez and Juan Duñes were arrested in connection to the kidnapping and murder of Teodoro Martinez. According to a post by Sheriff Eddie Guerra, the three […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KGET

Man arrested for Sunday morning shooting in Oildale

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man on Sunday morning in connection with an Oildale shooting.  KCSO got a call at approximately 7:42 a.m. reporting multiple people in possession of a firearm. When deputies arrived at the 1000 block of Wilson Avenue in Oildale, they found one suspect in possession […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Nevada Mo. Police arrest man, “running through yards yelling that he was going to abduct children”

NEVADA, Mo. — In the early morning hours of Friday, April 22, Nevada Police were alerted to a residence in the 1100 block of N. Clay Street for a reported assault that had just occurred. Investigation revealed a male subject, later identified as Jason Omar Clark, 45, had unlawfully entered a home and attacked a 14-year-old female. According to a...
NEVADA, MO
KGET

Man accused of killing his 7-week-old baby

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department announced they arrested a man Monday afternoon for the murder of his 7-week-old baby. BPD arrested Gregory Higgins, 35, the baby’s biological father, at 3:00 p.m. in east Bakersfield for the September 2021 murder of the infant. On Sept. 15, 2021, officers responded to a call about […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy