Palm Springs, CA

Man injured in Palm Springs fire accused of arson

By Jesus Reyes
 3 days ago
A Palm Springs man has been accused of starting a fire that left him injured and damaged several rooms in his home Friday morning.

The fire happened Friday, April 22 at around 10:20 a.m. on the 2000 block of Tamarisk Road. Several rooms in the home were damaged and at least one person was taken to the hospital for moderate injuries.

Police announced a 57-year-old Palm Springs man was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the fire. The man is the occupant of the house and the person who was injured, police confirmed.

The arrest came after investigators determined that the man intentionally set his residence on fire, police said.

He was arrested and faces charges of arson. He was transported to the John J. Benoit Detention Center in Indio for booking.

