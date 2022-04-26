ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Debatably the Most Delicious 11 (UNESCO-Awarded!) Foodie Destinations in the World

By Michelle Tchea
FodorsTravel
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you thought UNESCO was limited to only man-made and natural structures, think again. For many travelers, the ultimate travel bucket list would involve more than a handful of UNESCO World Heritage Sites. As of 2021, more than 1,121 monuments are listed as UNESCO sites and scattered over 167 countries, with...

www.fodors.com

Comments / 0

Related
FodorsTravel

How I Traveled Through Colombia With Zero Spanish Speaking Skills

Home > Destinations > South America > Colombia > Travel Tips. If I can do It, so can you. Before flying to Colombia, most of my Spanish skills came from popular songs: Mi Chico Latino (translation: “My Latin Boy,” a song by Spice Girl Geri Halliwell), La Vida Loca (“The Crazy Life” from the bon-bons of steel, Ricky Martin), and Despacito (“Slowly” by Justin Bieber). These phrases may be useful on a tequila-fueled bachelorette in Cancun, but otherwise, wouldn’t get me far in a Spanish-speaking country. No problem, right? In Colombia, I expected to meet locals sounding like Sofía Vergara. We’d totally hit it off, buy matching ponchos (“ruanas“) from Bogotá’s Centro Mayor mall, and go viral using #OOTD. The reality, I discovered, was translation tumbleweed upon landing in El Dorado. From Colombia’s multicultural capital of Bogotá to the rolling coffee hills of Armenia, this is how I got by on my limited Spanish.
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

Chilling revelation China could have SOLDIERS, ships and fighter jets on the Solomon Islands in WEEKS - putting Australia at extreme risk

Australia has been warned Chinese military troops, ships and aircraft could arrive in the Solomon Islands within weeks. There are growing fears China will act swiftly to establish a military base less than 2,000km from Australian shores after its security pact with the South Pacific island nation was finalised on Tuesday.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kaila Yu
The Guardian

Bamburgh tops list of UK’s best seaside towns

The Northumberland village holds on to its title in a new Which? poll, fending off challenges from Llandudno and St Andrews. The tiny village of Bamburgh in Northumberland, with its sweeping sandy beach overlooked by an imposing clifftop castle, has retained the title of Britain’s best seaside destination. The...
TRAVEL
FodorsTravel

These Are the 12 Best Art Galleries in London

Whether you’re an expert art lover, a collector on the hunt for more pieces, or completely new to the scene, London has some of the best galleries that offer insight into the world of art. I love art, and while I may not be a complete expert, I do...
VISUAL ART

Comments / 0

Community Policy