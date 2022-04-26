Scholarship deadline May 30 for seniors attending college

PETOSKEY — Join the Petoskey District Library and Good Hart Artist Residency as they welcome poet and educator Margaret Noodin twice in May. At 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3 in the library's children's room, she will read and discuss the children's book "Dakonaninjingwaan, To Fall Asleep Holding Hands." This children’s book is a bi-lingual (Ojibwe and English) story about the gift of relationships. It is written by Fionnan Noori, designed by Shannon Noori, illustrated by Dolly Peltier, and is translated by Margaret Noodin in the Western standard spelling of Anishinaabemowin. This event is offered at no cost to the public, and is intended for children and their parents or caregivers.

