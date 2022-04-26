ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTFB receives 4,000-pound apple donation

By Midland Reporter-Telegram
 3 days ago
The West Texas Food Bank on Tuesday received 4,960 pounds of apples from United Supermarkets and Market Street's Take a Bite Out of Hunger™ program.  (Courtesy Photo )

The West Texas Food Bank on Tuesday received 4,960 pounds of apples from United Supermarkets and Market Street's Take a Bite Out of Hunger program.

The donation was part of a larger donation of more than 50,000 pounds of apples across Texas and New Mexico, according to a press release.

In the first 11 years of the Take a Bite Out of Hunger program, United Family stores have donated more than 500,000 pounds of apples and fed more than 167,000 families. Now in the 12th year, the company continues to add to that total.

"We are so proud to continue the tradition of the Take a Bite Out of Hunger donations to food banks across our communities," said Joseph Bunting, produce business director for the United Family. "Now in our 12th year of this program, we understand just how much these donations mean to the food banks and the families they serve."

Food Banks Receiving Donations:

West Texas Food Bank – Odessa/Midland
South Plains Food Bank – Lubbock
High Plains Food Bank – Amarillo
Food Bank of West Central Texas – Abilene
Minnies Food Pantry – Dallas
Concho Valley Regional Food Bank – San Angelo
Rust Street Ministries – San Angelo
Wichita Falls Area Food Bank – Wichita Falls
Food Bank of Eastern New Mexico – Clovis, New Mexico
Roadrunner Food Bank – Albuquerque, New Mexico
Storehouse Food Bank of NM – Albuquerque, New Mexico

MRT covers news, entertainment, and business content --with a special emphasis on oil and energy.

