ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

Black Clover Gives Yuno a Surprising Reunion

By Nick Valdez
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlack Clover brought Yuno to his most integral reunion yet with the newest chapter of the series! The Spade Kingdom Raid arc has officially come to an end with the newest chapter of the manga, and while Yuki Tabata is set to go on a lengthy hiatus to prepare for the...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Pokemon Journeys Shares Ash and Greninja's Reunion

Pokemon Journeys hasn't just introduced plenty of new characters that hail from the Galar Region, alongside countless new Pokemon that arrived via Sword & Shield, it has seen plenty of reunions via the return of characters from the anime's past, as well as returning pocket monsters. Now, the latest episode of the series didn't just showcase the return of Ash's Greninja, but a reunion between the current champion of the Alola Region and one of the most powerful Pokemon that Ash had in his roster to date. Needless to say, Journeys had plenty of story to tell in its latest installment.
COMICS
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Trailer Previews Ultra God Mission 2: Watch

The Ultra God Mission sees heroes and villains from Dragon Ball's past returning to life as a new tournament arc takes place within the spin-off series of Super Dragon Ball Heroes. Now, a new trailer has arrived that gets anime fans up to speed and hints at some upcoming fights and characters that might be featured in the current storylines that have seen the Z-Fighters attempting to navigate a battlefield that was assembled by a rogue Kaioshin with an army of masked fighters aligned to her cause.
COMICS
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Clover#The Devils#The Other Kingdom#Cool Stuff#Dark Triad
ComicBook

Former WWE Star Bray Wyatt and JoJo Offerman Get Engaged

Former WWE ring announcer JoJo Offerman (real name Joseanne Offerman) announced on Thursday that she and former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) are officially engaged. While posting photos of the engagement ring, she wrote, "A million times YES! 😍😭 I love you Windham and I cant wait to marry you (even though it feels like we're already married 😜) Here's to forever." The pair have been dating for several years and have two children — a son name Knash (born in May 2019) and a daughter named Hyrie (May 2020).
WWE
ComicBook

Disney Exec Teases Guardians of the Galaxy 3, Indiana Jones, The Marvels, and More Footage Coming Soon

Disney is promising fans the first footage from some of its most highly-anticipated 2023 films is on the way, including projects from Marvel Studios and the next installment in the Indiana Jones franchise. The next Marvel movie to land in theaters is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, followed by Thor: Love and Thunder. Looking ahead to 2023 brings us Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, The Marvels, and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. New adaptations of Haunted Mansion and The Little Mermaid are also on the way, along with Indiana Jones 5. ComicBook.com is in attendance at CinemaCon, where a Disney exec confirmed that footage from all these movies will be released very soon.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Halloween Ends Footage Reveals First Look at the End of the Horror Franchise

Universal Pictures wrapped things up at CinemaCon this year and in keeping with that theme offered a first look at Halloween Ends, the next film in the series and the conclusion of the story that started with 2018's revival of the slasher franchise. Star Jamie Lee Curtis was on hand to talk up the movie and introduce the footage, telling attendees: "It's gonna f-ck you up." ComicBook.com's Cam Bonomolo was on hand for the event and saw the first footage from the David Gordon Green-directed follow-up. Though the trailer is mostly made up of footage from the other films there is one major scene that's new. The footage begins:
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Twitter
ComicBook

Spy x Family Cosplay Gives Anya Hilarious New Look

One Spy x Family cosplay has put an unexpected new look on Anya Forger! Tatsuya Endo's original manga series had one of the most anticipated anime adaptation debuts leading into the Spring 2022 anime schedule, and it's with good reason as the manga had introduced fans to the new kind of family dynamic from its unique central trio. Making a family out of a secret spy, assassin, and a telepathic child, all three of them are trying their best to live a happy family life while trying to keep all of their respective secrets still hidden from one another in the process.
COMICS
ComicBook

The Walking Dead Spinoff Isle of the Dead Casts Third Lead

The Walking Dead spinoff starring Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan has cast Gaius Charles as its third lead. The Grey's Anatomy alum, whose credits include roles on Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and TV's Taken, will join AMC's Walking Dead Universe as Izaak in Isle of the Dead. In March, AMC Networks officially greenlit the New York City-set spinoff teaming Maggie (Cohan) and Negan (Morgan) sometime after the events of the final season of The Walking Dead. Deadline first reported Charles' leading role.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Cosplay Examines Deku's Entire Life

My Hero Academia is set to put Deku through the wringer in the upcoming sixth season of its anime adaptation, with the episodes landing in the fall looking to adapt the story of the War Arc, that will see the heroes of UA Academy facing off against the forces of the Paranormal Liberation Front. Now, one cosplayer has decided to not just bring Midoriya to life once again, but take the opportunity to portray some of the many looks that the inheritor of One For All has displayed over the series that sprung from the mind of Kohei Horikoshi.
COMICS
ComicBook

The Expendables 4 Gets Title

CinemaCon is currently taking place in Las Vegas, and the event has showcased a bunch of movies. Some upcoming franchise film's had their official titles revealed today, including Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning. Fans have also been waiting on some news about Expendables 4, especially after the first poster was spotted at the event this week. Today, it was revealed that the official title for the film will be Expend4bles.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Today's Wordle #312 Is New Challenge for Players

It's a new day and that means it's time for a new Wordle puzzle. Players are getting challenged by a new Wordle puzzle, which has stumped more than a few players. We'll dig into today's Wordle puzzle later in the article, for those looking for some hints or clues. However, if you haven't done the puzzle yet, you may not want to scroll to the bottom of the article as we'll eventually discuss the answer.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Blumhouse Releases Trailer for New Horror Movie Dashcam

The coronavirus pandemic and subsequent quarantine protocols saw people around the world attempting to tap into creative outlets, with director Rob Savage developing, filming, and releasing the horror movie Host and earning acclaim from the genre community. The success of the adventure resulted in Blumhouse Productions taking notice, as they enlisted him to develop a new movie, with the resulting experience being Dashcam. After being showcased at a number of different festivals, Dashcam has now earned an official release date, with the film's just-released trailer teasing the terror of the experience. Check out the trailer below for Dashcam before it hits theaters and On Demand on June 3rd.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom: New Details Surface at CinemaCon

Warner Bros. revealed new footage and details about the upcoming DC Comics superhero sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom during the studio's presentation panel at CinemaCon on Tuesday night. ComicBook.com was in attendance to see the film's sizzle reel firsthand. Star Jason Momoa, who plays hero Arthur Curry, spoke about how personal his role as the King of Atlantis has become. He also teased adventures to new locations in DC's underwater world. "I have so much invested into it," Momoa said. "I love this character and what he represents. We wanted to visit all these new different kingdoms and meet all these interesting, new, different characters."
MOVIES
ComicBook

DC Multiverse Blackest Night Atrocitus Build-A-Wave Figure Pre-Order Details

McFarlane Toys' latest DC Multiverse Build-A-Wave collection of 7-inch scale figures is inspired by the 2009 Blackest Night crossover storyline from Geoff Johns and Ivan Reis. In Wave 8 you'll need to collect Deathstorm, Green Lantern Kyle Rayner, Black Lantern Superman, and Black Lantern Batman in order to have enough pieces to build an oversized Red Lantern Atrocitus figure.
COMICS
ComicBook

Morbius: Al Madrigal Reveals Alternate Ending & Deleted Scene Details, "I Got Butchered In That Thing"

If you were wondering just how much was cut out of Morbius: the answer is quite a lot. Many fans felt like the final product that hit theaters earlier this month had suffered from a Suicide Squad-esque case of over-editing, which seems to be the case. There were multiple scenes from the Morbius trailers that didn't make the theatrical cut in any way, shape, or form. Al Madrigal, who appeared as one of the main detectives in the film, had a large portion of his role cut, including both action and comedy scenes.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Doctor Strange Star Benedict Cumberbatch Reveals If His What If...? Variant Appears in Marvel Sequel

Marvel Studios is almost ready to unleash Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on the masses next week and we're starting to get a lot more details on the film. The films trailers have revealed that we will see an evil version of the titular character and everyone assumes that it's the same character that we got introduced to in Marvel Studios What If…? animated series. In a new issue of Total Film magazine (via Games Radar), Benedict Cumberbatch reveals that Sinister Strange may not be the same character from the animated series.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy