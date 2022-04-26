Black Clover Gives Yuno a Surprising Reunion

The coronavirus pandemic and subsequent quarantine protocols saw people around the world attempting to tap into creative outlets, with director Rob Savage developing, filming, and releasing the horror movie Host and earning acclaim from the genre community. The success of the adventure resulted in Blumhouse Productions taking notice, as they enlisted him to develop a new movie, with the resulting experience being Dashcam. After being showcased at a number of different festivals, Dashcam has now earned an official release date, with the film's just-released trailer teasing the terror of the experience. Check out the trailer below for Dashcam before it hits theaters and On Demand on June 3rd.
