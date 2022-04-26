ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HS GIRLS SOCCER: Hill, Clifton earn TASCO honors

Midland High's Kinsey Hill looks to pass as San Angelo Central's Abi Kalnbach comes to defend 02/25/2022 at Grande Communications Stadium. Tim Fischer/Reporter-Telegram (Tim Fischer/Midland Reporter-Telegram)

Midland High senior midfielder Kinsey Hill was named as an Honorable Mention All-Region I-6A selection by the Texas Association of Soccer Coaches on Tuesday.

Hill was the District 2-6A Midfielder of the Year this past season – her second time to win the award -- and led the Lady Bulldogs back to the playoffs.

The Sam Houston State University signee scored 16 goals last season with nine of them coming in district play.

Greenwood freshman forward Brooke Clifton was named as a first-team All-Region I-4A selection.

Clifton helped Greenwood make the playoffs in its inaugural season.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls Soccer#Tasco#Midland High
