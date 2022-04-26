ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 12

Connecticut House passes bill that cracks down on gifting cannabis events

By John Craven
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ILEuY_0fKyFJq400

A bill passed in the Connecticut House Tuesday cracks down on so-called gifting events involving cannabis and will now head to the state Senate.

"It's where people go in, they pay a cover charge or they can buy a T-shirt and get an ounce of cannabis. Buy this and get that. It's a barter system," said state Rep. Mike D'Agostino.

It's a system that critics say evades Connecticut's retail licensing laws. The bill allows a "gift of cannabis between individuals with a bona fide social relationship, provided such gift is made without consideration and is not associated with any commercial transaction." Violators face up to $3,000 in state and local fines, but no criminal penalties.

Pro-cannabis groups say the bill punishes legitimate social events and further stigmatizes marijuana use.

"We will not stand for laws that come forward that tend to recriminalize or penalize the community," said Christina Capitan from CT CannaWarriors, which protested outside the State Capitol last week.

But D'Agostino says it's not exactly that.

"You can gift to your friends and relatives. You can host a brownie party at your house if you want to," he said.

The bill also removes an earlier ban on billboard advertising, but only during overnight hours. Only in-state dispensaries could advertise in Connecticut, and cannabis leaves would be banned from billboards. Ads could also not be located near schools.

In a major change, the legislation also lets towns have as many marijuana dispensaries as they want, which worries cannabis critics.

"I will go to my grave praying that I'm wrong. More children are going to get addicted -- they're going to die -- because of this legislation," said Republican state Rep. Tom O'Dea.

The legislation also expands Connecticut's medical marijuana industry. Physician assistants could now write prescriptions and medical licenses would be free after July 1, 2023.

Comments / 1

Related
WTNH

Lamont urging lawmakers to approve juvenile crime bill

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Governor Ned Lamont is urging lawmakers to approve legislation on a bi-partisan juvenile crime bill. Lamont is holding a news conference on Tuesday afternoon to push the bill that includes investment in a series of policing and community initiatives to address the root causes of violence. On Monday, House lawmakers debated […]
HARTFORD, CT
thecentersquare.com

Connecticut Senate Republicans unveil $1.2B tax relief plan

(The Center Square) – Providing financial relief to state residents is the focus of a tax relief plan introduced in the state Senate, Republican officials said. The Connecticut Senate and House Republicans announced a $1.2 billion tax relief plan that would cut income taxes, reduce sales taxes, and extend the gas tax holiday.
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#Cannabis Industry#Marijuana Dispensaries#Mike D#Retail#Connecticut House#Senate#Ct Cannawarriors
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 12

Winchester New Haven Arms company opened this day in Connecticut in 1857

Oliver Winchester aimed to manufacture repeat firearms in New Haven on this day in 1857 when he formed the Winchester New Haven Arms Company on April 25. Connecticut State Historian Walter W. Woodward says Winchester operated rifle manufacturing plants in New Haven and Bridgeport for over 100 years and revolutionized the repeating rifle, the world’s first multiple-round-firing longarm.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Towns face significant changes if bill backed by tribal nation passes

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two towns face significant changes if lawmakers pass a bill allowing for a personal property tax exemption on tribal lands. Right now, Ledyard and Montville are able to tax furniture, fixtures, and other personal property of third-party vendors at both casinos. “This is a conversation we’ve been having for about 20 […]
LEDYARD, CT
News 12

News 12

70K+
Followers
23K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy